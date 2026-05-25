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NewsPhotosCar dashboard symbols you should never ignore - warning lights explained
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Car dashboard symbols you should never ignore - warning lights explained

Car dashboard warning lights: Modern cars are loaded with sensors and electronic systems. These systems constantly monitor your vehicle and alert you whenever something goes wrong. That is when warning lights appear on the dashboard. Understanding what these warning lights mean can help you avoid expensive repairs and stay safe on the road.

Updated:May 25, 2026, 02:01 PM IST
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Engine Check Light

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Engine Check Light

1. Engine Check Light: It simply indicates issues with the engine or emissions system. If this light comes on, get the car inspected as soon as possible.

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Oil Pressure Light

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Oil Pressure Light

2. Oil Pressure Light: This warning light usually means the engine oil pressure is low, which could badly damage the engine. If this light appears, check the engine oil level immediately.

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Engine Temperature Light

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Engine Temperature Light

3. Engine Temperature Light: This light warns of engine overheating. It could lead to engine failure. It is advisable to stop the car and allow the engine to cool down before moving again.

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Airbag Warning Light

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Airbag Warning Light

4. Airbag Warning Light: It means that something is wrong with the airbag system and the airbags may not deploy properly during an accident.

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Battery Warning Light

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Battery Warning Light

5. Battery Warning Light: This warning indicates problems related to the battery or charging system, including weak battery, faulty alternator or loose battery terminals.

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ABS Warning Light

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ABS Warning Light

6. ABS Warning Light: It means the anti-lock braking system may have stopped functioning properly. However, the regular braking system will still work.

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Brake Warning Light

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Brake Warning Light

7. Brake Warning Light: It may indicate low brake fluid, worn-out brake pads or sometimes simply mean that the parking brake is still engaged.

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