Car Hacks: Worried about fuel shortage? 7 smart ways to save fuel, money amid US-Israel Iran war
How to save car fuel consumption: Rising tensions in the Middle East, especially involving Israel, Iran and the United States, are raising concerns about global oil supply. Many car owners are worried about this, thinking fuel costs could become more uncertain in the coming weeks. For them, this could mean spending more money on petrol or diesel if global oil prices rise significantly. Conflicts in key oil-producing regions can disrupt supply and shipping routes, which could push crude oil prices higher in international markets. Have a look at these seven smart ways to save fuel in your car if something like this happens in India.
Maintain right tyre pressure
The very first thing you can do to save fuel is keep your car’s tyres properly inflated. Under-inflated tyres create more resistance on the road, due to which the engine works harder and burns more fuel. Also, regularly check the tyre pressure of your car and keep it within the suitable range. (Image credit: freepik)
Drive at steady speed
Sudden acceleration and frequent braking increase fuel consumption. It is better if you drive smoothly and maintain a steady speed, which helps the engine run more efficiently. Using cruise control on highways can also help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. (Image credit: freepik)
Avoid unnecessary idling
Leaving the engine running while waiting wastes fuel. If you expect to stop for more than a minute, it is better to switch off the engine. This simple habit can significantly reduce petrol or diesel consumption. (Image credit: freepik)
Keep your car well serviced
Regular vehicle servicing keeps the engine running efficiently. Clean air filters, fresh engine oil, and properly working spark plugs help the engine burn fuel more effectively and reduce unnecessary fuel consumption. (Image credit: freepik)
Reduce extra weight in the car
Carrying unnecessary items in the vehicle increases its weight. A heavier car requires more energy to move, which means it will burn more fuel. It is better to remove unused items from the boot to improve mileage. (Image credit: freepik)
Use air conditioning wisely
Using the air conditioner at very high levels can increase fuel consumption, especially in city traffic. It is suggested to use moderate AC settings or switch it off when not needed. (Image credit: freepik)
Plan your trips properly
Planning the journey route can reduce unnecessary driving. Avoiding heavy traffic and choosing shorter routes will save time, fuel, and money. Also, proper trip planning improves overall fuel efficiency. (Image credit: freepik)
