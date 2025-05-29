Car-To-Car Charging: Can An Electric Vehicle Charge Another? Find Out 5 Affordable Options

Advertisement
Vehicle-To-Vehicle Charging: Electric cars are relatively new to India. People have many questions and doubts, especially about their battery, charging, and range. As the charging infrastructure is lacking, people are pretty much hesitant about buying electric cars. But think, what if one electric car could charge another? Surprised? Don't be. This is possible, and not even just possible, several affordable electric cars are already offering this feature, called Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging. Let's have a look at five affordable electric cars equipped with V2V charging.

Updated:May 29, 2025, 12:17 PM IST
Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV: Priced between Rs 9.99 lakh to 14.44 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV: Ranges from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 17.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Windsor EV

MG Windsor EV

MG Windsor EV: Starts from Rs 10 lakh and goes up to Rs 13.19 lakh (ex-showroom with Baas).

Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Creta EV: Priced between Rs 17.99 lakh and Rs 24.38 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV400

Mahindra XUV400

Mahindra XUV400: Priced from Rs 16.74 lakh to 17.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

