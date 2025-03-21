Car Tyre Rotation: Types, Advantages, When & How Often Should You Do It?
Car Tyre Rotation Guide: Regular maintenance is essential to keep a car's overall health in good condition. Every car owner should get their vehicle serviced at the intervals recommended by the manufacturer to ensure durability. Proper tyre maintenance is also crucial, which also includes tyre rotation. However, those who have recently bought their first car may not know about tyre rotation, its types, benefits, and when it should be done. This article covers it all.
What Is Tyre Rotation?
What Is Tyre Rotation: As the name suggests, tyre rotation includes changing the tyres' position on your car. It is one of the crucial steps for tyres longevity and optimal performance.
Types Of Tyre Rotation
Types Of Tyre Rotation: There are different ways to rotate tyres, such as Forward Cross, Rearward Cross, X-Pattern and Side-to-Side. The right pattern depends on your vehicle and tyre type.
Tyre Rotation's Advantages
Tyre Rotation's Advantages: It prevents uneven and premature wear, ensuring the longevity of tyres. Additionally, it improves fuel efficiency, handling, and overall safety.
When Should You Rotate Tyres?
When Should You Rotate Tyres: Usually, it's advisable to rotate your car tyres approximately every 10 thousand kilometres. However, check your car manual for specific instructions.
Professionally Advice
Professionally Advice: Don't overlook the importance of tyre rotation. If you notice uneven wear or vibrations, seek professional advice.
