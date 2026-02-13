Cars with no side mirrors: These 5 high-tech models use mirrorless technology – Have a LOOK
Cars with no side mirrors: Have you ever seen a car without side mirrors? It may sound unusual, but several modern cars now use cameras instead of regular mirrors. These digital side mirror systems replace traditional side mirrors with small exterior cameras and interior display screens. It is aimed to improve aerodynamics, reduce wind noise, and offer better visibility for drivers.
Many leading car brands have already introduced this technology in select markets. Models like the Audi e-tron, Lexus ES, Honda e, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Genesis GV60 feature camera-based mirror systems in certain countries. This innovation not only gives cars a futuristic look but also helps improve efficiency, especially in electric vehicles. As automotive technology continues to evolve, digital mirrors could soon become more common on roads worldwide. Here are five cars without traditional side mirrors:
Audi e-tron
The Audi e-tron offers virtual side mirrors in select global markets. It replaced traditional mirrors with cameras and interior screens for better aerodynamics and visibility.
Lexus ES
The Lexus ES became one of the first production cars in Japan to feature digital side mirrors, using cameras and screens instead of conventional mirrors.
Honda e
The Honda e fully replaced traditional side mirrors with camera displays, giving the electric hatchback a modern look and improved aerodynamic efficiency.
Hyundai Ioniq 5
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 offers digital side mirrors in select markets, using exterior cameras and interior screens to enhance visibility and reduce wind resistance.
Genesis GV60
The Genesis GV60 comes with camera-based side mirrors in some countries, replacing regular mirrors to improve design, aerodynamics, and driving visibility. (Image credits: Representative/official)
