Cars with no side mirrors: These 5 high-tech models use mirrorless technology – Have a LOOK

Cars with no side mirrors: Have you ever seen a car without side mirrors? It may sound unusual, but several modern cars now use cameras instead of regular mirrors. These digital side mirror systems replace traditional side mirrors with small exterior cameras and interior display screens. It is aimed to improve aerodynamics, reduce wind noise, and offer better visibility for drivers.

Many leading car brands have already introduced this technology in select markets. Models like the Audi e-tron, Lexus ES, Honda e, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Genesis GV60 feature camera-based mirror systems in certain countries. This innovation not only gives cars a futuristic look but also helps improve efficiency, especially in electric vehicles. As automotive technology continues to evolve, digital mirrors could soon become more common on roads worldwide. Here are five cars without traditional side mirrors: