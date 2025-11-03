Confirmed: Tata Sierra Launching On...; Check PICs, Expected Prices, Engines And Features

photoDetails

Tata Sierra: Tata Motors has finally revealed the official teasers of the all-new Tata Sierra SUV (ICE), confirming its launch on November 25, 2025. The Sierra is one of Tata’s most iconic models and is making a comeback after decades. Built on a monocoque chassis, the new SUV will rival popular models like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, Toyota Hyryder and Volkswagen Taigun.