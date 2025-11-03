Confirmed: Tata Sierra Launching On...; Check PICs, Expected Prices, Engines And Features
Tata Sierra: Tata Motors has finally revealed the official teasers of the all-new Tata Sierra SUV (ICE), confirming its launch on November 25, 2025. The Sierra is one of Tata’s most iconic models and is making a comeback after decades. Built on a monocoque chassis, the new SUV will rival popular models like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, Toyota Hyryder and Volkswagen Taigun.
Expected Price Range
Expected Price Range: The upcoming Tata Sierra will be available with multiple powertrain options. Prices are expected to start from Rs 11 lakh for the base petrol variant and go up to Rs 21 lakh for the top-end model.
Engines
Engines: Tata Motors is yet to reveal the official engine specifications. However, reports suggest that the petrol lineup will include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit producing 170bhp and 280Nm of torque
Diesel Lineup
Diesel Lineup: The diesel version is expected to use the 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbo engine. Both manual and DCT automatic gearboxes are likely to be available.
Triple-Screen Layout
Features: The Tata Sierra will be the brand’s first SUV to feature a triple-screen layout. The setup will include a large central infotainment screen, a digital driver’s display, and a co-passenger screen.
Features
Other premium features may include a four-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, 360-degree camera, Level-2 ADAS, 6 airbags, ambient lighting and more.
