Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2979546https://zeenews.india.com/photos/auto/confirmed-tata-sierra-launching-on-check-pics-expected-prices-engines-and-features-2979546
NewsPhotosConfirmed: Tata Sierra Launching On...; Check PICs, Expected Prices, Engines And Features
photoDetails

Confirmed: Tata Sierra Launching On...; Check PICs, Expected Prices, Engines And Features

Tata Sierra: Tata Motors has finally revealed the official teasers of the all-new Tata Sierra SUV (ICE), confirming its launch on November 25, 2025. The Sierra is one of Tata’s most iconic models and is making a comeback after decades. Built on a monocoque chassis, the new SUV will rival popular models like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, Toyota Hyryder and Volkswagen Taigun.

Updated:Nov 03, 2025, 03:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Expected Price Range

1/5
Expected Price Range

Expected Price Range: The upcoming Tata Sierra will be available with multiple powertrain options. Prices are expected to start from Rs 11 lakh for the base petrol variant and go up to Rs 21 lakh for the top-end model.

Follow Us

Engines

2/5
Engines

Engines: Tata Motors is yet to reveal the official engine specifications. However, reports suggest that the petrol lineup will include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit producing 170bhp and 280Nm of torque

Follow Us

Diesel Lineup

3/5
Diesel Lineup

Diesel Lineup: The diesel version is expected to use the 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbo engine. Both manual and DCT automatic gearboxes are likely to be available.

Follow Us

Triple-Screen Layout

4/5
Triple-Screen Layout

Features: The Tata Sierra will be the brand’s first SUV to feature a triple-screen layout. The setup will include a large central infotainment screen, a digital driver’s display, and a co-passenger screen.

Follow Us

Features

5/5
Features

Other premium features may include a four-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, 360-degree camera, Level-2 ADAS, 6 airbags, ambient lighting and more.

Follow Us
Auto news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
Sanju Samson
From Captaincy To Shocking Exit: Inside Sanju Samson's IPL Journey With Rajasthan Royals Amid Delhi Capitals Trade Rumors - Check In Pics
camera icon13
title
November 2025 tarot reading
November 2025 Monthly Tarot Reading: Check For Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And For Angel Message
camera icon5
title
ISRO
ISRO Launches India’s Heaviest Communication Satellite, Weighing Over 4,000 Kg; Strengthens Navy’s Space Shield- Check Details
camera icon7
title
Salman Khan
Who Is Maan Panu? The 25-Year-Old Singer-Songwriter Whose Viral Track Left Salman Khan Wishing It Was His Own
camera icon12
title
Indians vs Japanese life expectancy
Why Indians Live 15 Years Lesser Than Japanese- Check Full List Of Daily Habits Behind The Life Expectancy Gap