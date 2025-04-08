Advertisement
Damn, THIS Rs 6 Lakh SUV Is Crazy! Winning Hearts With 5-Star Safety, 26+ Km Mileage, Sunroof, Cruise Control, And Whatnot
photoDetails

Damn, THIS Rs 6 Lakh SUV Is Crazy! Winning Hearts With 5-Star Safety, 26+ Km Mileage, Sunroof, Cruise Control, And Whatnot

Tata Punch Price, Features, And Specifications: Since its first launch in 2021, Tata Punch crossed a sales milestone of 5 lakh units, demonstrating its demand and popularity among Indian customers. It was the top-selling car in 2024 with 2,02,031 units sold, including both ICE and electric models. We’ll leave the Punch EV for another time—this article is all about the Tata Punch (ICE).

Updated:Apr 08, 2025, 08:50 AM IST
Tata Punch Price

Tata Punch Price: The Tata Punch starts at Rs 6 lakh and goes up to Rs 10.32 lakh. The CNG versions are priced between Rs 7.29 lakh and Rs 10.17 lakh. These prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi.

Tata Punch Engine

Tata Punch Engine: It has a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine. A CNG version is also available. The petrol engine makes 88PS and 115Nm. On CNG, it makes 73.5PS and 103Nm.

Tata Punch Transmission

Tata Punch Transmission: It comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. You can also choose a 5-speed AMT. The CNG variants are only available with the manual gearbox.

Tata Punch Mileage (Claimed)

– 20.09 kmpl for the petrol-manual version – 18.8 kmpl for the petrol-AMT version – 26.99 km/kg for the CNG version

Tata Punch Features

Tata Punch Features: The Punch offers a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charging, a cooled glovebox, and a sunroof. It also has a semi-digital driver’s display, automatic AC with rear vents, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat. Safety features include 2 airbags, ABS, EBD, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a reversing camera. The Punch earned a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating.

