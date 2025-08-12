Advertisement
DIY Car Detailing: Know How To Clean Your Car At Home Professionally

Car Detailing Tips: Keeping your car clean isn’t just about appearance; it also helps protect the paint, maintain the interior, and enhance its resale value. While professional detailing can be costly, you can get great results at home by using the right tools and products. However, it will be a little time-consuming process.

Updated:Aug 12, 2025, 03:36 PM IST
Rinse your car thoroughly

Start with the exterior. Rinse your car thoroughly to remove loose dirt and dust. Use a branded car shampoo with a microfiber wash mitt to avoid scratching the paint. Wash from top to bottom, as the lower parts collect more dirt. Rinse again and dry with a clean microfiber towel to prevent water spots.

wheels and tyres

Next, focus on the wheels and tyres. Use a dedicated wheel cleaner and a soft brush to remove brake dust and grime. Don’t forget to dress the tyres with a quality tyre shine for that fresh look.

Cabin

For the interior, begin by removing all trash and floor mats. Vacuum the seats, carpets, and all corners. Use an interior cleaner on the dashboard, door panels, and centre console.

seats

If your seats are leather, apply a leather conditioner to keep them soft and crack-free. For fabric seats, a fabric cleaner will help remove stains and odours. Use a glass cleaner for windows.

car wax

Finally, protect your hard work. Apply a coat of car wax on the paint to add shine and protect against UV rays, dust, and rain. This final step will keep your car looking clean for longer.

