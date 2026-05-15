Do electric cars really cost less than Rs 1 per km or is it just a marketing gimmick? Truth may surprise you

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Electric cars are cheapest to run when charged at home. Most small to mid-size EVs consume around 12 to 15 kWh of electricity for 100 km. If your home electricity rate is around Rs 7-8 per unit, the running cost comes to nearly Rs 1 per km or sometimes even lower.

For example, if an EV uses 14 kWh for 100 km and electricity costs Rs 7 per unit, the cost becomes around Rs 98 for 100 km. That means less than Rs 1 per km. This is why many EV owners prefer charging at home overnight.