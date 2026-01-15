Advertisement
Does Sunroof Make Cars Less Safe In Rollover Crashes? Must Know Before You Buy One

Does Sunroof Make Cars Less Safe: Sunroofs have become very popular in cars these days. Many buyers see them as a premium feature. They make the cabin feel airy and give a sense of openness. Some people love driving with more light coming in. But one might question: Does a sunroof actually make a car less safe in a rollover crash? Let's explain it.

Updated:Jan 15, 2026, 11:07 AM IST
Sunroof

A solid metal roof is naturally stronger. When a sunroof is added, a portion of the metal is cut out. This can reduce structural rigidity.

Strength

But that does not mean cars with sunroofs are less safe. In sunroof-equipped cars, manufacturers reinforce the pillars that hold up the roof to increase their strength.

Pillars

These pillars are called A, B, C, and D, depending on their location. Pillars absorb the energy in a rollover crash, not the center of the roof. 

In short

So, in short, a sunroof reduces the structural rigidity of a car, but carmakers add extra reinforcement to the pillars to address the safety concerns.

Effect

By reinforcing the pillars, the effect of a sunroof is insignificant to the overall strength of the roof.

