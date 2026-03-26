Don't stick your head out of sunroof: Here's how to use it for good

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Sunroofs have become a must-have feature in modern cars. They make the cabin feel bigger, brighter and more premium. But somewhere along the way, their real purpose got lost. You often see people standing through sunroofs on moving cars. It may look fun for a reel, but it is extremely dangerous. One sudden brake or bump can lead to serious injury. A sunroof is not designed for that kind of use. So, here are the right ways to use it: