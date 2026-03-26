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NewsPhotosDon't stick your head out of sunroof: Here's how to use it for good
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Don't stick your head out of sunroof: Here's how to use it for good

Sunroofs have become a must-have feature in modern cars. They make the cabin feel bigger, brighter and more premium. But somewhere along the way, their real purpose got lost. You often see people standing through sunroofs on moving cars. It may look fun for a reel, but it is extremely dangerous. One sudden brake or bump can lead to serious injury. A sunroof is not designed for that kind of use. So, here are the right ways to use it:

Updated:Mar 26, 2026, 07:06 PM IST
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First, use the sunroof for ventilation. You can tilt it slightly to let fresh air in without creating too much wind noise. This works really well during pleasant weather. It also helps reduce the need for full-time AC.

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Second, enjoy the open and airy feel. A sunroof lets in natural light, which makes the cabin feel more spacious. On long drives, it adds to the overall experience. At night, it can even give you a nice view of the sky.

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Third, use it smartly while driving. You can open it partially at low speeds. But at high speeds, it is better to keep it closed. This helps maintain cabin comfort and avoids too much wind disturbance.

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Now, what should you avoid? Well, never stand through the sunroof while the car is moving. This is risky and can be life-threatening. Avoid letting children stick their heads out as well.

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In simple terms, a sunroof is about comfort, not thrill. Use it wisely and it will make your drives more enjoyable and safe.

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