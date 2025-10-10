Advertisement
Ever Wondered Why Car Tyres Are Black? Here's The Secret Behind It
Ever Wondered Why Car Tyres Are Black? Here's The Secret Behind It

Why Car Tyres Are Black: Have you ever noticed that no matter what car or vehicle you see, the tyres are always black? It's not just for looks. There’s a real science behind it. Originally, tyres weren’t black. When rubber is made naturally, it has a white or light beige colour. But tyre manufacturers add a special ingredient called carbon black during production. This is what gives tyres their black colour. You must note it’s not just for style. Then, what is it for? Let's find out.

Updated:Oct 10, 2025, 08:12 PM IST
Why Car Tyres Are Black

Why Car Tyres Are Black

Carbon black makes tyres stronger, safer, and longer lasting. It improves the tyre’s ability to handle heat, which is very important because tyres get hot when they roll on the road. 

Why Tyres Are Black

Why Tyres Are Black

Without carbon black, the rubber would wear out much faster and could even crack or melt under high temperatures.

UV Protection

UV Protection

It also helps tyres resist UV rays from the sun. Without this protection, tyres would quickly become hard and brittle. 

Tyres

Tyres

So, that deep black colour actually protects your tyres and keeps them flexible for a long time.

Tyre Colour

Tyre Colour

In short, tyres are black because of carbon black, which improves strength, grip, and durability.

