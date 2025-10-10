Ever Wondered Why Car Tyres Are Black? Here’s The Secret Behind It
Why Car Tyres Are Black: Have you ever noticed that no matter what car or vehicle you see, the tyres are always black? It's not just for looks. There’s a real science behind it. Originally, tyres weren’t black. When rubber is made naturally, it has a white or light beige colour. But tyre manufacturers add a special ingredient called carbon black during production. This is what gives tyres their black colour. You must note it’s not just for style. Then, what is it for? Let's find out.
Carbon black makes tyres stronger, safer, and longer lasting. It improves the tyre’s ability to handle heat, which is very important because tyres get hot when they roll on the road.
Without carbon black, the rubber would wear out much faster and could even crack or melt under high temperatures.
It also helps tyres resist UV rays from the sun. Without this protection, tyres would quickly become hard and brittle.
So, that deep black colour actually protects your tyres and keeps them flexible for a long time.
In short, tyres are black because of carbon black, which improves strength, grip, and durability.
