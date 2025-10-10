Ever Wondered Why Car Tyres Are Black? Here’s The Secret Behind It

photoDetails

Why Car Tyres Are Black: Have you ever noticed that no matter what car or vehicle you see, the tyres are always black? It's not just for looks. There’s a real science behind it. Originally, tyres weren’t black. When rubber is made naturally, it has a white or light beige colour. But tyre manufacturers add a special ingredient called carbon black during production. This is what gives tyres their black colour. You must note it’s not just for style. Then, what is it for? Let's find out.