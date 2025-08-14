FASTag Annual Pass Kicks In Tomorrow: Eligibility, Benefits, Fee And How To Get One - All Questions Answered

photoDetails

english

2945686

FASTag Annual Pass: The National Highway Authority of India's (NHAI) Annual FASTag Pass will come into effect from tomorrow, August 15, 2025. It costs Rs 3,000 and comes with a validity of one year or up to 200 toll trips from the activation date, whichever comes first. This is a further advancement of the toll collection system, designed to provide a smoother travel experience with greater affordability. For example, from Chennai to Bangalore, one pays a total of Rs. 445 in tolls across six plazas. If they make at least one round trip each month, their yearly toll costs would be Rs. 10,680 for 144 toll trips. However, an Annual Pass would save them Rs. 7,680. With this pass, they could also do an additional 56 trips through the toll plazas in that same year. Well, now if it excites you, let's know more about the FASTag Annual Pass, including its eligibility, benefits, and how to get one.