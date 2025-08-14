FASTag Annual Pass Kicks In Tomorrow: Eligibility, Benefits, Fee And How To Get One - All Questions Answered
FASTag Annual Pass: The National Highway Authority of India's (NHAI) Annual FASTag Pass will come into effect from tomorrow, August 15, 2025. It costs Rs 3,000 and comes with a validity of one year or up to 200 toll trips from the activation date, whichever comes first. This is a further advancement of the toll collection system, designed to provide a smoother travel experience with greater affordability. For example, from Chennai to Bangalore, one pays a total of Rs. 445 in tolls across six plazas. If they make at least one round trip each month, their yearly toll costs would be Rs. 10,680 for 144 toll trips. However, an Annual Pass would save them Rs. 7,680. With this pass, they could also do an additional 56 trips through the toll plazas in that same year. Well, now if it excites you, let's know more about the FASTag Annual Pass, including its eligibility, benefits, and how to get one.
FASTag Annual Pass Purchase
FASTag Annual Pass Purchase: It can only be purchased through the Rajmarg yatra mobile app and the NHAI website. Once the full payment is confirmed, the Pass will automatically be activated on your existing active FASTag.
FASTag Annual Pass Eligibility
FASTag Annual Pass Eligibility: The FASTag Annual Pass facility is available only for private cars, vans, and jeeps; and no commercial vehicles can avail it.
FASTag Annual Pass Validity
FASTag Annual Pass Validity: One year from the activation date or up to 200 toll trips, whichever comes first.
FASTag Annual Pass Acceptance
FASTag Annual Pass Acceptance: It only works on National Highways and National Expressways. On highways or Expressways, managed by State Governments or local bodies, it operates as a regular FASTag.
FASTag Annual Pass Benefits
FASTag Annual Pass Benefits: It provides affordable access to National Highways and National Expressways. As explained earlier, one round-trip each month between Chennai and Bangalore can save you Rs 7,680 with the active FASTag Annual Pass and can still have 56 more toll trips in your account.
Trending Photos