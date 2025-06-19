Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2918308https://zeenews.india.com/photos/auto/fastag-scams-and-fraud-in-2025-phishing-cloning-fake-support-and-more-check-how-to-stay-safe-2918308
NewsPhotosFASTag Scams And Fraud In 2025: Phishing, RFID Tag Cloning, Fake Customer Support And More - Check How To Stay Safe
photoDetails

FASTag Scams And Fraud In 2025: Phishing, RFID Tag Cloning, Fake Customer Support And More - Check How To Stay Safe

FASTag Scams and Fraud: The FASTag system has made toll payments easy and fast. However, it is vulnerable to scams and fraud. Scammers use different tricks to target people, from phishing to cloned tags and fake customer care numbers. You may lose your money or personal data if you're not alert. This article will help you understand the common scams around FASTag.

Updated:Jun 19, 2025, 12:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Phishing

1/5
Phishing

Phishing: Scammers send fake emails or SMS claiming to be from FASTag service providers. These messages contain links to fraudulent websites that aim to steal your login credentials and other information.

Follow Us

Fake Customer Support

2/5
Fake Customer Support

Fake Customer Support: Some scammers create fake helpline numbers or websites. They pretend to help but actually trick you into sharing sensitive information or making payments into their accounts.

Follow Us

FASTag Cloning

3/5
FASTag Cloning

FASTag Cloning: Some fraudsters clone your FASTag RFID tags and use them to pay tolls from your account without your knowledge. Several such cases have been reported in the past.

Follow Us

Fake FASTags

4/5
Fake FASTags

Selling Fake FASTags: Fraudsters sell invalid FASTags through unofficial or fraudulent websites. Once you buy it, it doesn't work at toll booths, and you lose your money.

Follow Us

How To Prevent FASTag Scams

5/5
How To Prevent FASTag Scams

How To Prevent FASTag Scams: Awareness and vigilance are your best defenses. Don’t trust random messages or log in to suspicious websites, always verify customer care numbers before seeking help, and regularly check your FASTag account transaction history.

Follow Us
Auto news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Meet 5 Famous Legends Who Had The WORST Handwriting
Meet 5 Famous Legends Who Had The WORST Handwriting Yet Became Geniuses And Shocked The World With Their Innovations
camera icon7
title
Meet India's First Horror Film
India's First Horror Film Terrified Viewers, Was Made Only In Rs 9 Lakh, Earned In Crores; Lead Actress Was The Most BEAUTIFUL...
camera icon20
title
Jinal Mehta
Who Owns Gujarat Titans Now? Jinal Mehta’s ₹1.41 Lakh Crore Empire Takes Over Shubman Gill’s Team - In Pics
camera icon20
title
Prithvi Shaw
Who Is Prithvi Shaw’s New Girlfriend? Meet Akriti Agarwal – Actress, Influencer, And Internet Sensation
camera icon12
title
Entertainment
Horoscope Today, June 19 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Love’s Magnetic Energy Surrounds You, Libra
NEWS ON ONE CLICK