FASTag Scams And Fraud In 2025: Phishing, RFID Tag Cloning, Fake Customer Support And More - Check How To Stay Safe
FASTag Scams and Fraud: The FASTag system has made toll payments easy and fast. However, it is vulnerable to scams and fraud. Scammers use different tricks to target people, from phishing to cloned tags and fake customer care numbers. You may lose your money or personal data if you're not alert. This article will help you understand the common scams around FASTag.
Phishing
Phishing: Scammers send fake emails or SMS claiming to be from FASTag service providers. These messages contain links to fraudulent websites that aim to steal your login credentials and other information.
Fake Customer Support
Fake Customer Support: Some scammers create fake helpline numbers or websites. They pretend to help but actually trick you into sharing sensitive information or making payments into their accounts.
FASTag Cloning
FASTag Cloning: Some fraudsters clone your FASTag RFID tags and use them to pay tolls from your account without your knowledge. Several such cases have been reported in the past.
Fake FASTags
Selling Fake FASTags: Fraudsters sell invalid FASTags through unofficial or fraudulent websites. Once you buy it, it doesn't work at toll booths, and you lose your money.
How To Prevent FASTag Scams
How To Prevent FASTag Scams: Awareness and vigilance are your best defenses. Don’t trust random messages or log in to suspicious websites, always verify customer care numbers before seeking help, and regularly check your FASTag account transaction history.
