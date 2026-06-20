/Father's Day 2026: 5 best 350cc retro bikes to gift your father and make him feel special

Father's Day 2026 gift ideas: Gifting a modern 350cc motorcycle to your father could be one of the best ways to make Father's Day 2026 special. For dads who enjoy riding, a motorcycle in the 350cc segment is a popular choice because it combines comfort, easy handling, and everyday usability. Have a look at five bikes from Royal Enfield, Honda, Triumph, and Jawa before you walk into a showroom to surprise your father.