/Father's Day 2026: 5 best 350cc retro bikes to gift your father and make him feel special

Father's Day 2026 gift ideas: Gifting a modern 350cc motorcycle to your father could be one of the best ways to make Father's Day 2026 special. For dads who enjoy riding, a motorcycle in the 350cc segment is a popular choice because it combines comfort, easy handling, and everyday usability. Have a look at five bikes from Royal Enfield, Honda, Triumph, and Jawa before you walk into a showroom to surprise your father.
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 suits dads who want a relaxed, easy-to-handle cruiser. Priced between Rs 1.99 lakh and Rs 2.22 lakh (ex-showroom), it runs on a 349cc air-cooled engine that makes 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque. The low seat height and wide handlebar make it friendly for older riders, while the built-in Tripper navigation pod helps with turn-by-turn directions on unfamiliar roads, a useful daily convenience.
The Honda CB350 RS brings Honda's reputation for reliability to the 350cc segment. Priced from Rs 1.98 lakh to Rs 2.21 lakh (ex-showroom), it uses a 348.36cc air-cooled engine producing approximately 20.8 bhp and 30 Nm of torque. The motorcycle delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of around 35 kmpl. It features a neo-retro, scrambler-inspired design and is intended for both city commuting and occasional highway rides. (Image credit: honda2wheelersindia)
Triumph launched a 349cc version of the Speed 400 in April 2026, priced at around Rs 2.31 lakh to Rs 2.34 lakh (ex-showroom), undercutting the original 398cc model. The liquid-cooled engine makes 36.4 bhp and 32 Nm of torque, the highest output on this list. For dads who enjoy spirited rides on weekend highway trips, the Speed 400 offers premium build quality and a British badge at a relatively accessible price. (Image credit: triumphmotorcycles)
The Jawa 350 comes with a retro-styled twin-exhaust design. Its 334cc liquid-cooled engine, slightly under the 350cc mark, makes 22.26 bhp and 28.1 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Prices range from Rs 1.83 lakh to Rs 2.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Dual-channel ABS comes standard, and its flat torque curve makes city riding easier. For dads who like classic looks with a modern engine, it's a solid pick. (Image credit: jawayezdimotorcycles)
The Royal Enfield Classic 350 remains the most recognisable bike on this list. Priced between Rs 1.81 lakh and Rs 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom), it shares its 349cc air-oil-cooled engine with the Meteor, producing 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque. Dual-channel ABS comes standard for safer braking in city traffic. Its round headlamp and chrome accents give it a heritage look that fathers have loved for generations. (Image credit: royalenfield)