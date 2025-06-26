Flat Tyre? Don’t Call A Mechanic! Here’s How You Can Change It All By Yourself - 5 Simple Steps
How To Change A Flat Tyre: Getting a flat tyre can be annoying. But don’t worry, with the right technique, changing it isn’t difficult. You don’t need to call an expert or a mechanic every time to fix a flat tyre. Here are the five simple steps to change a flat tyre:
Park Your Car in a Safe Spot
1. Park Your Car in a Safe Spot: If your tyre goes flat, don’t panic. Slowly drive away from traffic and park the car in a safe place. Make sure the ground is flat and even. Turn on your hazard lights. Pull out your tools: jack, wheel spanner, and spare tyre. (Image Source- Meta AI)
Loosen the Wheel Nuts
2. Loosen the Wheel Nuts: Take the wheel spanner and loosen the nuts on the flat tyre. Don’t remove them fully yet. If the nuts are too tight, use your foot to press down on the spanner. Loosen them in a cross pattern, not one by one in a circle. (Image Source- Meta AI)
Use the Jack to Lift the Car
3. Use the Jack to Lift the Car: Now it's time to lift the car. Check your car’s manual to find the right jack points. Place the jack under the car and raise it just enough to lift the tyre off the ground. Make sure the handbrake is on. If it’s a manual car, keep it in gear. For automatics, shift to park. (Image Source- Meta AI)
Remove the Flat Tyre and Replace It
4. Remove the Flat Tyre and Replace It: Once the car is lifted, fully remove the loosened nuts and keep them safe. Take off the flat tyre. Fit the spare wheel in its place. Put the nuts back on and tighten them by hand first. Then tighten a bit more using the spanner, but don’t fully lock them yet.
Lower the Car and Lock the Wheel
5. Lower the Car and Lock the Wheel: Carefully lower the car using the jack. Once the car is on the ground, use the wheel spanner to fully tighten the nuts. Again, tighten them in a cross or diagonal pattern. Pack all your tools back and place the flat tyre in the boot. You’re done.
Trending Photos