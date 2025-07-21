Ford Bronco New Energy SUV - Up To 1220Km Range, 105.4kWh Battery, ADAS And More
Ford has officially revealed the Bronco New Energy SUV for the Chinese market via pictures. For context, "New Energy Vehicles" (NEVs) in China include battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and fuel cell-powered vehicles. The newly unveiled Bronco NEV borrows styling cues from the ICE-powered Bronco and Bronco Sport models, available in select global markets. It will be offered with two powertrain options: electric and plug-in hybrid. Let's know more about the Ford Bronco New Energy SUV.
The all-electric version features a BYD-sourced 105.4kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) blade battery. It comes with dual electric motors (177bhp at the front and 275bhp at the rear) and an all-wheel drive setup. This configuration claims to offer a range of 650km (CLTC) on a single charge.
The plug-in hybrid model features a 1.5-litre petrol engine (150bhp) with a 43.7kWh battery pack. Together, they deliver a total output of 241bhp. The SUV is expected to provide an electric-only range of around 220km.
The total driving range of the plug-in hybrid model with a full tank and charged battery reaches up to 1,287km. In this setup, the petrol engine serves purely as a generator and does not drive the wheels directly.
In terms of size, the Bronco New Energy is slightly larger than the regular ICE version. It measures 5,025mm in length, 1,960mm in width, and 1,815mm in height, with a 2,950mm wheelbase.
Based on a body-on-frame chassis, the SUV retains a rugged design with its signature boxy look, four-door layout, off-road tyres, and a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate. A roof-mounted LiDAR unit hints at advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in the feature list.
Trending Photos