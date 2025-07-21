Ford Bronco New Energy SUV - Up To 1220Km Range, 105.4kWh Battery, ADAS And More

photoDetails

Ford has officially revealed the Bronco New Energy SUV for the Chinese market via pictures. For context, "New Energy Vehicles" (NEVs) in China include battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and fuel cell-powered vehicles. The newly unveiled Bronco NEV borrows styling cues from the ICE-powered Bronco and Bronco Sport models, available in select global markets. It will be offered with two powertrain options: electric and plug-in hybrid. Let's know more about the Ford Bronco New Energy SUV.