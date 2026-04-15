Forget 300, 400 or 500km range! This ELECTRIC car offers 926km range - 10 minutes charging enough for 320km
Mercedes-Benz EQS Facelift 2026: Mercedes-Benz has globally revealed the updated version of its flagship electric sedan, the Mercedes-Benz EQS, with several important changes, particularly in range, technology, and performance. One of the biggest updates is the new 800V electrical architecture. This helps improve efficiency and driving range. The EQS now also gets a new 122kWh battery pack, along with a 112kWh option.
Driving range
The driving range has improved significantly. The EQS 450+ now offers a claimed WLTP range of up to 926km on a single full charge, making it one of the longest-range EV sedans available. The EQS 400 delivers up to 817km, while the EQS 500 4MATIC and EQS 580 4MATIC offer up to 876km. Power output ranges between 367hp and 585hp, depending on the variant. The all-wheel-drive system is only available on higher trims (EQS 500 and EQS 580).
Charging
Now, coming to charging, the EQS now supports DC fast charging of up to 350kW. This can add up to 320km of range in just 10 minutes under WLTP conditions. It also supports bidirectional charging, which means the car can supply power to your home or the grid.
Two-speed transmission
Mercedes has also added a two-speed transmission on the rear axle. The first gear helps with quick acceleration, while the second improves efficiency at higher speeds. Regenerative braking has been increased by 33 percent to up to 385kW.
On the outside, the design remains sleek but gets small updates. The front now features an illuminated Mercedes star and a redesigned grille with a star pattern. The headlamps are more advanced and can project light up to 600 metres. The rear also gets updated lighting and a revised bumper.
Cabin
Inside, the EQS continues with the large MBUX Hyperscreen setup with three displays integrated into a single glass panel. It now runs on the new MB.OS software and supports over-the-air updates. A new virtual assistant with AI capability has also been added.
It gets an optional yoke-style steering wheel, paired with steer-by-wire technology that will be introduced post-launch. Rear passengers will get two 13.1-inch screens for entertainment and controls. Other features include a HEPA air filter and heated seatbelts.
EQS
The updated EQS will go on sale in global markets by the second half of 2026. The sedan is expected to arrive in India later. However, there is no official confirmation yet.
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