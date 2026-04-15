Forget 300, 400 or 500km range! This ELECTRIC car offers 926km range - 10 minutes charging enough for 320km

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Mercedes has also added a two-speed transmission on the rear axle. The first gear helps with quick acceleration, while the second improves efficiency at higher speeds. Regenerative braking has been increased by 33 percent to up to 385kW.

On the outside, the design remains sleek but gets small updates. The front now features an illuminated Mercedes star and a redesigned grille with a star pattern. The headlamps are more advanced and can project light up to 600 metres. The rear also gets updated lighting and a revised bumper.