Forget 5, 6, Or 7-Seaters! Check Out Most Affordable 8-Seater Cars With 23+ Kmpl Mileage – Panoramic Sunroof, 360-Degree Camera & More

Most Affordable 8-Seater Cars With 23+ Kmpl Mileage: Finding a 5, 6, or 7-seater car in India is easy, but 8-seater options are limited, especially those with a mileage of over 23 kmpl. If you're looking for an 8-seater car with 23+ kmpl mileage, the Maruti Invicto and Toyota Innova Hycross are two options to consider. These are the most affordable 8-seater cars, offering a mileage of over 23 kmpl, thanks to their strong hybrid engines. Let’s take a closer look at both.