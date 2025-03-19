Advertisement
Forget 5, 6, Or 7-Seaters! Check Out Most Affordable 8-Seater Cars With 23+ Kmpl Mileage – Panoramic Sunroof, 360-Degree Camera & More
Forget 5, 6, Or 7-Seaters! Check Out Most Affordable 8-Seater Cars With 23+ Kmpl Mileage – Panoramic Sunroof, 360-Degree Camera & More

Most Affordable 8-Seater Cars With 23+ Kmpl Mileage: Finding a 5, 6, or 7-seater car in India is easy, but 8-seater options are limited, especially those with a mileage of over 23 kmpl. If you're looking for an 8-seater car with 23+ kmpl mileage, the Maruti Invicto and Toyota Innova Hycross are two options to consider. These are the most affordable 8-seater cars, offering a mileage of over 23 kmpl, thanks to their strong hybrid engines. Let’s take a closer look at both.

Updated:Mar 19, 2025, 04:58 PM IST
Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota Innova Hycross: The pricing of the Hycross (excluding fleet models) starts at Rs 19,94,000 and goes up to Rs 31,34,000. While the 8-seater version starts at Rs 19,99,000, the hybrid models with 8-seater configuration begin at Rs 26,36,000. (All prices ex-showroom, Delhi.)

Toyota Innova Hycross - Powertrain Options

Toyota Innova Hycross - Powertrain Options

Toyota Innova Hycross - Powertrain Options: It offers two engine choices—a 2.0L petrol hybrid with e-CVT and a 2.0L non-hybrid petrol with CVT. The hybrid version delivers a claimed mileage of 23.24 kmpl.

Toyota Innova Hycross - Features

Toyota Innova Hycross - Features

Toyota Innova Hycross - Features: Key features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, ADAS, and more.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Maruti is no longer just about affordable cars. The Invicto, its flagship MPV, is priced between Rs 25.51 lakh and Rs 29.22 lakh, with the 8-seater variant costing Rs 25.56 lakh. (All prices ex-showroom, Delhi.)

Maruti Suzuki Invicto - Powertrain

Maruti Suzuki Invicto - Powertrain

Maruti Suzuki Invicto - Powertrain: It is a rebadged version of the Hycross but comes only with a 2.0L hybrid petrol engine paired with an e-CVT. Since it shares the same powertrain as the Hycross, it also offers a claimed mileage of over 23 kmpl. It comes packed with premium features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and more.

