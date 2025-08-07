Forget 5, 6 Or 7-Seaters! Discover India's Most Affordable 8-Seater Cars With 23+ Kmpl Mileage, 360 Degree Camera, BIG Sunroof And More - Starting From Just Rs...
India's Most Affordable 8-Seater Cars With Over 23 Kmpl Mileage: Big cars are often associated with a higher social status. However, most people end up buying small or mid-sized cars due to a tight budget or lower running costs. And if you're someone who wants a bigger car - say, with an 8-seater configuration - but are forced to settle for a smaller one due to a limited budget, we’ve got you covered.
Here, we’ve listed India’s most affordable 8-seater cars with a mileage of over 23 kmpl. These include the Toyota Innova Hycross and Maruti Suzuki Invicto. Both offer impressive fuel efficiency of over 23 kmpl, thanks to their strong hybrid engines. Plus, they come loaded with modern features like panoramic sunroofs and 360-degree cameras.
Toyota Innova Hycross
Toyota Innova Hycross: If you leave out the commercial (fleet) variants, the Innova Hycross is priced between Rs 19.09 lakh and Rs 32.58 lakh. The 8-seater hybrid version starts at Rs 26.51 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.
Toyota Innova Hycross - Engine And Mileage
Toyota Innova Hycross - Engine And Mileage: With Hycross, you get two engine choices: a 2.0-litre petrol hybrid with e-CVT and a 2.0-litre petrol non-hybrid with CVT. The hybrid version offers a claimed mileage of 23.24 kmpl.
Toyota Innova Hycross - Key Features
Toyota Innova Hycross - Key Features: This MPV comes with a bunch of high-end features, including:
-- 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system
-- 7-inch digital driver’s display
-- Panoramic sunroof
-- Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
-- 360-degree camera and more.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto: The Invicto is Maruti’s most premium MPV, priced between Rs 25.51 lakh and Rs 29.22 lakh. The 8-seater version is available in the Zeta Plus variant, which is priced at Rs 25.56 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto - Engine, Mileage And Features
Maruti Suzuki Invicto - Engine, Mileage And Features: Under the hood, it shares the same 2.0-litre hybrid petrol engine with e-CVT as the Hycross. It also promises a claimed mileage of 23.24 kmpl. Just like the Hycross, the Invicto is also feature-rich. It offers a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof and several other comfort and convenience features.
Trending Photos