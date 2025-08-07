photoDetails

english

India's Most Affordable 8-Seater Cars With Over 23 Kmpl Mileage: Big cars are often associated with a higher social status. However, most people end up buying small or mid-sized cars due to a tight budget or lower running costs. And if you're someone who wants a bigger car - say, with an 8-seater configuration - but are forced to settle for a smaller one due to a limited budget, we’ve got you covered.

Here, we’ve listed India’s most affordable 8-seater cars with a mileage of over 23 kmpl. These include the Toyota Innova Hycross and Maruti Suzuki Invicto. Both offer impressive fuel efficiency of over 23 kmpl, thanks to their strong hybrid engines. Plus, they come loaded with modern features like panoramic sunroofs and 360-degree cameras.