Forget 5, 6, Or 7 Seats! Discover Most Affordable 8-Seater Cars With 23+ Kmpl Mileage, BIG Sunroof, 360-Degree Camera & More - Prices Start At Just...

photoDetails

english

2894127

8-Seater Cars With 23+ Kmpl Mileage: A family car is a dream of many, and choosing one is not an easy task, especially when you have eight members in the family. In finding one, the very first hurdle you would face is the right car that will fit all eight members, along with their luggage. This is because of the limited 8-seater models available in the market. And, if you put one more filter on it- most affordable 8-seater cars with mileage of over 23 kmpl- then your options are further reduced to the Toyota Innova Hycross and the Maruti Invicto.