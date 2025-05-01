Forget 5, 6, Or 7 Seats! Discover Most Affordable 8-Seater Cars With 23+ Kmpl Mileage, BIG Sunroof, 360-Degree Camera & More - Prices Start At Just...
8-Seater Cars With 23+ Kmpl Mileage: A family car is a dream of many, and choosing one is not an easy task, especially when you have eight members in the family. In finding one, the very first hurdle you would face is the right car that will fit all eight members, along with their luggage. This is because of the limited 8-seater models available in the market. And, if you put one more filter on it- most affordable 8-seater cars with mileage of over 23 kmpl- then your options are further reduced to the Toyota Innova Hycross and the Maruti Invicto.
Toyota Innova Hycross
Toyota Innova Hycross: Priced between Rs 19,94,000 and Rs 31,34,000, the 8-seater version of Hycross starts from Rs 19,99,000. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.
Innova Hycross - Powertrains
Innova Hycross - Powertrains: It comes with two powertrain options- a 2.0L petrol hybrid with e-CVT and a 2.0L non-hybrid petrol with CVT. It offers a claimed mileage of up to 23.24 kmpl.
Toyota Innova Hycross - Features
Toyota Innova Hycross - Features: Key features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, ADAS, and more. It is one of the most feature-rich models of Toyota in India.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Priced between Rs 25.51 lakh and Rs 29.22 lakh, the 8-seater variant of Invicto costs Rs 25.56 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto - Powertrain & Features
Maruti Suzuki Invicto - Powertrain & Features: It comes with a 2.0L hybrid petrol engine, mated with an e-CVT. The claimed mileage of the Invicto is 23.24 kmpl. Key features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, and more.
