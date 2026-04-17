Forget AGS/AMT: Discover India's best automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh for buttery smooth drive - Two cost even less than Rs 1 per km

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India's best automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh: With the increasing traffic in metro cities, automatic cars are no longer a luxury but a necessity. However, they are costlier than manual ones. There are several types of automatic transmissions available in the market, catering to different needs. The most basic and affordable automatic transmission is AMT/AGS, mainly found in entry-level cars. It is essentially a traditional manual transmission, paired with smart sensors and actuators that handle the clutch and gear changes for you. But shifts feel slow and jerky.

For those seeking a smoother driving experience, choosing the right automatic transmission is important, though it will cost a little more. However, there are at least four cars under the Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) that offer smooth automatic gearboxes. Let's take a closer look at them.