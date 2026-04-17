Forget AGS/AMT: Discover India's best automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh for buttery smooth drive - Two cost even less than Rs 1 per km
India's best automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh: With the increasing traffic in metro cities, automatic cars are no longer a luxury but a necessity. However, they are costlier than manual ones. There are several types of automatic transmissions available in the market, catering to different needs. The most basic and affordable automatic transmission is AMT/AGS, mainly found in entry-level cars. It is essentially a traditional manual transmission, paired with smart sensors and actuators that handle the clutch and gear changes for you. But shifts feel slow and jerky.
For those seeking a smoother driving experience, choosing the right automatic transmission is important, though it will cost a little more. However, there are at least four cars under the Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) that offer smooth automatic gearboxes. Let's take a closer look at them.
Hyundai i20: Priced between Rs 5.99 and Rs 10.44 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hyundai i20 is a premium hatchback. At least three of its automatic variants - i20 Magna IVT, i20 Sportz IVT and i20 Sportz Opt IVT - are priced under Rs 10 lakh. The hatchback has been praised for its smooth automatic gearbox with IVT technology.
Honda Amaze: It is the only ICE-powered sedan under Rs 10 lakh to feature a CVT. Priced between Rs 7.51 lakh and Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), it comes with a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine, paired with either a 5-speed MT or a 7-step CVT. The CVT variants start at Rs 8.66 lakh, offering a relaxing and smooth drive.
Tata Tiago EV: In the electric segment, the Tata Tiago EV could also be a good option for city use. Two of its variants - XE MR and XT MR - are available under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with an automatic transmission that offers a smooth drive experience.
Tata Punch EV: The base variant (Smart 30kWh) of the Tata Punch EV is also available under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It is another good option for city users. The Smart 30kWh variant costs Rs 9.69 lakh and offers several useful features. And, the automatic transmission feels effortless with smooth acceleration.
Notably, both the Tata Tiago EV and the Punch EV cost almost Rs 1 per km (even less) if charged at home.
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