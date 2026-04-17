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NewsPhotosForget AGS/AMT: Discover India's best automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh for buttery smooth drive - Two cost even less than Rs 1 per km
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Forget AGS/AMT: Discover India's best automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh for buttery smooth drive - Two cost even less than Rs 1 per km

India's best automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh: With the increasing traffic in metro cities, automatic cars are no longer a luxury but a necessity. However, they are costlier than manual ones. There are several types of automatic transmissions available in the market, catering to different needs. The most basic and affordable automatic transmission is AMT/AGS, mainly found in entry-level cars. It is essentially a traditional manual transmission, paired with smart sensors and actuators that handle the clutch and gear changes for you. But shifts feel slow and jerky.

For those seeking a smoother driving experience, choosing the right automatic transmission is important, though it will cost a little more. However, there are at least four cars under the Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) that offer smooth automatic gearboxes. Let's take a closer look at them.

Updated:Apr 17, 2026, 11:30 AM IST
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1/5

Hyundai i20: Priced between Rs 5.99 and Rs 10.44 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hyundai i20 is a premium hatchback. At least three of its automatic variants - i20 Magna IVT, i20 Sportz IVT and i20 Sportz Opt IVT - are priced under Rs 10 lakh. The hatchback has been praised for its smooth automatic gearbox with IVT technology.

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2/5

Honda Amaze: It is the only ICE-powered sedan under Rs 10 lakh to feature a CVT. Priced between Rs 7.51 lakh and Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), it comes with a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine, paired with either a 5-speed MT or a 7-step CVT. The CVT variants start at Rs 8.66 lakh, offering a relaxing and smooth drive.

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3/5

Tata Tiago EV: In the electric segment, the Tata Tiago EV could also be a good option for city use. Two of its variants - XE MR and XT MR - are available under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with an automatic transmission that offers a smooth drive experience. 

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4/5

Tata Punch EV: The base variant (Smart 30kWh) of the Tata Punch EV is also available under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It is another good option for city users. The Smart 30kWh variant costs Rs 9.69 lakh and offers several useful features. And, the automatic transmission feels effortless with smooth acceleration.

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5/5

Notably, both the Tata Tiago EV and the Punch EV cost almost Rs 1 per km (even less) if charged at home.

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