Forget AMT/AGS: Check Out 4 Best Automatic Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh - Last One Is Very Special!

Best Automatic Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh: The demand for cars with automatic transmissions is increasing, especially in cities with higher traffic. Automatic cars prove to be more convenient as they are easier to drive. However, when it comes to choosing a good automatic budget car under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), people often get confused. While several AMT and AGS equipped cars are available in this budget, if you spend above Rs 8 lakh, you have better transmission options than these. Here are the 4 best automatic cars that fall in this budget range.