Forget AMT/AGS: Check Out 4 Best Automatic Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh - Last One Is Very Special!
Best Automatic Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh: The demand for cars with automatic transmissions is increasing, especially in cities with higher traffic. Automatic cars prove to be more convenient as they are easier to drive. However, when it comes to choosing a good automatic budget car under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), people often get confused. While several AMT and AGS equipped cars are available in this budget, if you spend above Rs 8 lakh, you have better transmission options than these. Here are the 4 best automatic cars that fall in this budget range.
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20: With an IVT gearbox, the Hyundai i20 is one of the best automatic cars available within the budget. It provides a smooth and seamless experience. The Hyundai i20 with IVT starts at 9.47 lakh, ex-showroom.
Tata Altroz
Tata Altroz: It comes with multiple transmission options, including DCT automatic, which is smooth and does the job well. The Altroz DCT starts at Rs 8.50 lakh, ex-showroom.
Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze: The CVT gearbox of the Honda Amaze is praised for its smooth gear shifting, which has gotten even better since the sedan entered its 3rd generation last year. The base variant Amaze with CVT comes at Rs 9.35 lakh ex-showroom.
Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV: Since the world is betting heavily on electric vehicles, we have a special option for you, the Tiago EV. Equipped with a seamless automatic transmission, it is priced starting at Rs 7.99 lakh.
Notably, these cars have not been placed in any particular order and are shortlisted based on the personal experience of the author.
