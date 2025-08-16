Advertisement
Forget AMT/AGS: Find Out 3 Best Automatic Cars For Rs 10 Lakh Budget - Hyundai, Honda And Tata

Best Automatic Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh: The demand for automatic cars is rising in India, especially in cities with heavy traffic. Driving a manual car in bumper-to-bumper traffic is tough and tiring, leading to the high demand for automatic cars. But buyers with a tight budget have limited options. Entry-level automatic cars come with AGS or AMT gearboxes due to their cost-effectiveness, but they lack smoothness compared to the CVT or more advanced options.

Updated:Aug 16, 2025, 06:20 PM IST
Automatic Cars

Automatic Cars

If your budget is under Rs 8 lakh, you have no options other than going for an AGS or AMT gearbox. But if you can stretch the budget to Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, you will have better automatic transmission options. In this article, we’ve listed the 3 best automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20: The i20 is praised for its smooth automatic gearbox. Two of its automatic variants, the i20 Magna IVT and the i20 Sportz IVT, are available under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). You can choose any of them based on your needs, budget and preferred features.

Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze: Its CVT gearbox has also received good feedback from customers, making it another solid option under the Rs 10 lakh budget. It offers smooth gear shifts and a refined driving experience. Prices for its CVT variants start at Rs 9.35 lakh.

Tata Tiago EV

Tata Tiago EV

Tata Tiago EV: If you’re thinking of buying an electric car, the Tata Tiago EV could be a good option within your budget. It has two variants - XE MR and XT MR - priced under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It also comes with a smooth automatic transmission.

Notably, these cars have not been placed in any particular order and are shortlisted based on multiple media reports.

