Forget AMT/AGS: Find Out 3 Best Automatic Cars For Rs 10 Lakh Budget - Hyundai, Honda And Tata
Best Automatic Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh: The demand for automatic cars is rising in India, especially in cities with heavy traffic. Driving a manual car in bumper-to-bumper traffic is tough and tiring, leading to the high demand for automatic cars. But buyers with a tight budget have limited options. Entry-level automatic cars come with AGS or AMT gearboxes due to their cost-effectiveness, but they lack smoothness compared to the CVT or more advanced options.
Automatic Cars
If your budget is under Rs 8 lakh, you have no options other than going for an AGS or AMT gearbox. But if you can stretch the budget to Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, you will have better automatic transmission options. In this article, we’ve listed the 3 best automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20: The i20 is praised for its smooth automatic gearbox. Two of its automatic variants, the i20 Magna IVT and the i20 Sportz IVT, are available under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). You can choose any of them based on your needs, budget and preferred features.
Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze: Its CVT gearbox has also received good feedback from customers, making it another solid option under the Rs 10 lakh budget. It offers smooth gear shifts and a refined driving experience. Prices for its CVT variants start at Rs 9.35 lakh.
Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV: If you’re thinking of buying an electric car, the Tata Tiago EV could be a good option within your budget. It has two variants - XE MR and XT MR - priced under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It also comes with a smooth automatic transmission.
Notably, these cars have not been placed in any particular order and are shortlisted based on multiple media reports.
Trending Photos