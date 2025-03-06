Forget Fortuner! Check Out THIS 8-Seater Car At Half Price; Offers 23kmpl Mileage, BIG Sunroof, 360-degree Camera And More
Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Price, Features, Mileage, And More: The Toyota Fortuner is a well-known full-size SUV that dominates its segment. However, it is expensive, with the top variant costing around Rs 60 lakh (on-road), and it isn't the ideal choice when it comes to mileage. So, if fuel efficiency is your preference along with the higher seating capacity, here is the Maruti Suzuki Invicto—a spacious 7/8-seater MPV packed with modern features and advanced technology. Let's know more about it.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto - Trims And Price
Maruti Suzuki Invicto - Variants And Price: The Invicto is a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross and comes in two trims: Zeta+ and Alpha+. It is priced between Rs 25.51 lakh and Rs 29.22 lakh, significantly lower than the Fortuner, which ranges from Rs 33.78 lakh to Rs 51.94 lakh. The 8 seater variant of the Invicto costs Rs 25,56,000, almost half of the Fortuner's top variant price. All mentioned prices are ex-showroom.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Powertrain And Mileage
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Powertrain And Mileage: The Invicto is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with a strong hybrid system, delivering a claimed mileage of 23.24 kmpl. It produces 186 PS and 188 Nm of torque and comes with an e-CVT gearbox for smooth performance.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Features
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Features: This MPV is loaded with premium features, including:
-- 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system
-- 7-inch digital driver display
-- Panoramic sunroof
-- Wireless charging
-- 8-way power-adjustable seats with memory function
-- Ventilated front seats
-- Over 50 connected car features
-- Powered tailgate and more.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto - Safety
Maruti Suzuki Invicto - Safety: Safety features in the Invicto include:
-- Six airbags
-- 360-degree camera
-- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
-- Front and rear parking sensors
-- Vehicle Stability Control (VSC)
-- ISOFIX anchorages for child seats and more.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto - Dimensions
Maruti Suzuki Invicto - Dimensions: The Maruti Suzuki Invicto measures 4,755mm in length, 1,850mm in width, and 1,795mm in height. These dimensions are close to the Toyota Fortuner (4,795mm x 1,855mm x 1,835mm), making it a spacious alternative at a more affordable price.
