Forget Fortuner! Check Out THIS 8-Seater Car At Half Price; Offers 23kmpl Mileage, BIG Sunroof, 360-degree Camera And More

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Price, Features, Mileage, And More: The Toyota Fortuner is a well-known full-size SUV that dominates its segment. However, it is expensive, with the top variant costing around Rs 60 lakh (on-road), and it isn't the ideal choice when it comes to mileage. So, if fuel efficiency is your preference along with the higher seating capacity, here is the Maruti Suzuki Invicto—a spacious 7/8-seater MPV packed with modern features and advanced technology. Let's know more about it.