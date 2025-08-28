Forget Fortuner! Discover THIS 8-Seater Car At Half The Price - 23+ Kmpl Mileage, 5-Star Safety, BIG Sunroof, 360-Degree Camera, ADAS And More
Toyota Innova Hycross: The Toyota Fortuner is one of the most loved SUVs in India, mainly for its reliability and off-road capabilities. But what if you don’t really need a hardcore off-roader? That's where the Toyota Innova Hycross steps in. It's almost the same size as the Fortuner but much more fuel-efficient, with a mileage of over 23 kmpl. On top of that, it even comes at almost half the price of the Fortuner and offers more premium features like a panoramic sunroof, ADAS, 360-degree camera and more.
Toyota Innova Hycross Price
Toyota Innova Hycross Price: It is much more affordable compared to the Fortuner. While the Fortuner costs between Rs 35.37 lakh and Rs 51.94 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hycross starts at just Rs 19.94 lakh (excluding fleet models) and goes up to Rs 32.58 lakh. Even the strong-hybrid trims start at Rs 26.46 lakh, which is nearly half of what you’d pay for a Fortuner's top variant. Its strong-hybrid 8-seater variants are priced from Rs 26.51 lakh.
Toyota Innova Hycross Powertrains
Toyota Innova Hycross Powertrains: You get two powertrain choices. The first is a 2.0-litre petrol engine with a CVT gearbox, producing 175 PS and 209 Nm. The second is a 2.0-litre strong hybrid engine paired with an e-CVT, delivering 186 PS and 188 Nm combined.
Toyota Innova Hycross Mileage
Toyota Innova Hycross Mileage: This is where the Hycross shines. With its hybrid setup, it delivers a claimed mileage of 23.24 kmpl. That's close to what a small hatchback like the Alto K10 (24.9 kmpl) offers.
Toyota Innova Hycross Features
Toyota Innova Hycross Features: The Hycross is loaded with modern features like a 10-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 9-speaker JBL system, panoramic sunroof, and even second-row ottoman seats for luxury comfort.
Toyota Innova Hycross Safety
Toyota Innova Hycross Safety: Safety tech includes ADAS, six airbags, a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring, and vehicle stability control (VSC). It earned a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP.
