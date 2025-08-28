Forget Fortuner! Discover THIS 8-Seater Car At Half The Price - 23+ Kmpl Mileage, 5-Star Safety, BIG Sunroof, 360-Degree Camera, ADAS And More

photoDetails

Toyota Innova Hycross: The Toyota Fortuner is one of the most loved SUVs in India, mainly for its reliability and off-road capabilities. But what if you don’t really need a hardcore off-roader? That's where the Toyota Innova Hycross steps in. It's almost the same size as the Fortuner but much more fuel-efficient, with a mileage of over 23 kmpl. On top of that, it even comes at almost half the price of the Fortuner and offers more premium features like a panoramic sunroof, ADAS, 360-degree camera and more.