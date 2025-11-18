Advertisement
Forget Toyota Fortuner! THIS SUV-ish 8-Seater Car Offers 23+ Kmpl Mileage At Half The Price - 5-Star Safety, Big Sunroof, 360-Degree Camera, ADAS And More
photoDetails

Forget Toyota Fortuner! THIS SUV-ish 8-Seater Car Offers 23+ Kmpl Mileage At Half The Price - 5-Star Safety, Big Sunroof, 360-Degree Camera, ADAS And More

8-Seater Car With 23+ Kmpl Mileage: Toyota Fortuner is one of the most loved SUVs in India. However, many people find it overpriced. If you're one of them, there's another car in Toyota’s lineup for you. It isn’t as popular as the Fortuner yet, but it offers modern features, delivers impressive mileage of over 23kmpl, and even comes with an 8-seater option. Maruti also sells its rebadged version as Invicto. It is none other than the Toyota Innova Hycross. Here are its top features, specifications and more.

Updated:Nov 18, 2025, 12:12 PM IST
Toyota Innova Hycross Prices

Toyota Innova Hycross Prices

Toyota Innova Hycross Prices: Excluding fleet range, the Hycross is priced between Rs 18,86,200 and Rs 31,89,600, with the 8-seater variants starting from Rs 18,90,900. The 8-seater hybrid models are priced from Rs 25,95,300. Several variants of Hycross are available at half the price of Fortuner, which starts from Rs 33,64,600 and goes up to Rs 48,85,000 for the top-end variant. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Toyota Innova Hycross - Powertrain Options

Toyota Innova Hycross - Powertrain Options

Toyota Innova Hycross - Powertrain Options: Built on a Monocoque platform, it offers two powertrain options: a 2.0L petrol non-hybrid paired with CVT and a 2.0L petrol hybrid with e-CVT. The claimed mileage of the hybrid Hycross is 23.24 kmpl.

Toyota Innova Hycross - Features

Toyota Innova Hycross - Features

Toyota Innova Hycross - Features: It is one of the most loaded Toyota cars available in India. The key features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a 7-inch digital driver display, a 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, ADAS and more.

Safety

Safety

Safety: It has received a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP. It scored 30.47 points out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child occupant protection.

Cons

Cons

Cons: Like any other car, it also has some drawbacks:

- 18-inch wheels with 50 profile tyres compromise the overall stance. - Monocoque construction is not as rugged and abuse-friendly as the Fortuner's body-on-frame build. - Poor camera resolution and a basic infotainment system display.

