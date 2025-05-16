Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2901684https://zeenews.india.com/photos/auto/from-grand-vitara-to-jimny-discount-offers-of-up-to-rs-1-7-lakh-on-maruti-suvs-details-in-pics-2901684
NewsPhotosHot Deals On Maruti SUVs! Save Up To Rs 1.7 Lakh on Grand Vitara, Jimny And More [In Pics]
photoDetails

Hot Deals On Maruti SUVs! Save Up To Rs 1.7 Lakh on Grand Vitara, Jimny And More [In Pics]

Discounts On Maruti SUVs: Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car-selling company, is offering attractive discounts on some of its SUVs, including Grand Vitara, Jimny, Brezza, and Fronx, this month (May 2025). The maximum benefits go up to Rs 1.7 lakh, including cash discounts, exchange or scrappage bonus, and corporate offers. Also, the benefits are subject to the stock availability and may vary depending on the dealership and city.

Updated:May 16, 2025, 11:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Maruti Grand Vitara

1/5
Maruti Grand Vitara

MY2024 Maruti Grand Vitara: Up to Rs 1.7 lakh benefits 

Follow Us

Grand Vitara

2/5
Grand Vitara

MY2025 Maruti Grand Vitara: Up to Rs 1.25 lakh benefits

Follow Us

Maruti Jimny

3/5
Maruti Jimny

Maruti Jimny: Up to Rs 1 lakh benefits 

Follow Us

Maruti Brezza

4/5
Maruti Brezza

Maruti Brezza: Up to Rs 35,000 benefits

Follow Us

Maruti Fronx

5/5
Maruti Fronx

Maruti Fronx: Up to Rs 93,000 benefits

Follow Us
Auto news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2025 Player of the Tournament
Top 10 Contenders For IPL 2025 Player Of The Tournament: Sunil Narine, Sai Sudarshan & more - Check Full List
camera icon7
title
CBSE class 10 toppers
THIS 11-Year-Old Girl Is Making Heads Turn With Her Einstein-Level IQ - Meet Kashvi, CBSE Class 10 Prodigy Who Scored...
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli Test retirement
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Retire From Test Cricket: Here’s The Top 10 Oldest Players Who Retired In The Modern Era
camera icon8
title
biggest airports in India by area
7 Biggest Indian Airports By Area, Delhi Ranks... Mumbai Is In 7th Position
camera icon20
title
WTC Final 2025 prize money
What Prize Money Will Team India Receive For Finishing Third On World Test Championship (WTC Final) Points Table?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK