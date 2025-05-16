NewsPhotosHot Deals On Maruti SUVs! Save Up To Rs 1.7 Lakh on Grand Vitara, Jimny And More [In Pics]
Hot Deals On Maruti SUVs! Save Up To Rs 1.7 Lakh on Grand Vitara, Jimny And More [In Pics]
Discounts On Maruti SUVs: Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car-selling company, is offering attractive discounts on some of its SUVs, including Grand Vitara, Jimny, Brezza, and Fronx, this month (May 2025). The maximum benefits go up to Rs 1.7 lakh, including cash discounts, exchange or scrappage bonus, and corporate offers. Also, the benefits are subject to the stock availability and may vary depending on the dealership and city.
Maruti Grand Vitara
MY2024 Maruti Grand Vitara: Up to Rs 1.7 lakh benefits
Grand Vitara
MY2025 Maruti Grand Vitara: Up to Rs 1.25 lakh benefits
Maruti Jimny
Maruti Jimny: Up to Rs 1 lakh benefits
Maruti Brezza
Maruti Brezza: Up to Rs 35,000 benefits
Maruti Fronx
Maruti Fronx: Up to Rs 93,000 benefits
