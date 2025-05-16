Hot Deals On Maruti SUVs! Save Up To Rs 1.7 Lakh on Grand Vitara, Jimny And More [In Pics]

photoDetails

Discounts On Maruti SUVs: Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car-selling company, is offering attractive discounts on some of its SUVs, including Grand Vitara, Jimny, Brezza, and Fronx, this month (May 2025). The maximum benefits go up to Rs 1.7 lakh, including cash discounts, exchange or scrappage bonus, and corporate offers. Also, the benefits are subject to the stock availability and may vary depending on the dealership and city.