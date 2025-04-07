From Swift To Brezza: BIG Discounts On Maruti Cars THIS Month
Maruti Suzuki is offering big discounts on several models from its Arena lineup during April 2025. The benefits include exchange bonuses, consumer offers, and scrappage incentives and are available on cars like the Alto K10, Celerio, S-Presso, WagonR, Swift, and Brezza. Please note that the discount amounts may vary depending on the dealership, vehicle availability, and city.
Maruti Brezza
Maruti Brezza: It comes with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000 and a consumer discount of Rs 10,000 during April 2025.
Alto K10
Alto K10: Buyers can avail benefits of up to Rs 65,000. Ex-showroom prices range between Rs 4.23 lakh and Rs 6.20 lakh.
Maruti Celerio
Maruti Celerio: It comes with total benefits of up to Rs 65,000. The ex-showroom price ranges between Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 7.37 lakh.
Maruti S-Presso
Maruti S-Presso: Priced between Rs 4.27 lakh and Rs 6.12 lakh (ex-showroom), it is currently available with benefits of up to Rs 60,000.
Maruti Swift
Maruti Swift: It is currently available with discounts of up to Rs 50,000. It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that delivers 82bhp.
