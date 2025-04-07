Advertisement
From Swift To Brezza: BIG Discounts On Maruti Cars THIS Month

Maruti Suzuki is offering big discounts on several models from its Arena lineup during April 2025. The benefits include exchange bonuses, consumer offers, and scrappage incentives and are available on cars like the Alto K10, Celerio, S-Presso, WagonR, Swift, and Brezza. Please note that the discount amounts may vary depending on the dealership, vehicle availability, and city.

Updated:Apr 07, 2025, 12:43 PM IST
Maruti Brezza

Maruti Brezza

Maruti Brezza: It comes with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000 and a consumer discount of Rs 10,000 during April 2025.

Alto K10

Alto K10

Alto K10: Buyers can avail benefits of up to Rs 65,000. Ex-showroom prices range between Rs 4.23 lakh and Rs 6.20 lakh.

Maruti Celerio

Maruti Celerio

Maruti Celerio: It comes with total benefits of up to Rs 65,000. The ex-showroom price ranges between Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 7.37 lakh.

Maruti S-Presso

Maruti S-Presso

Maruti S-Presso: Priced between Rs 4.27 lakh and Rs 6.12 lakh (ex-showroom), it is currently available with benefits of up to Rs 60,000. 

Maruti Swift

Maruti Swift

Maruti Swift: It is currently available with discounts of up to Rs 50,000. It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that delivers 82bhp.

