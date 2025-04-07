From Swift To Brezza: BIG Discounts On Maruti Cars THIS Month

photoDetails

Maruti Suzuki is offering big discounts on several models from its Arena lineup during April 2025. The benefits include exchange bonuses, consumer offers, and scrappage incentives and are available on cars like the Alto K10, Celerio, S-Presso, WagonR, Swift, and Brezza. Please note that the discount amounts may vary depending on the dealership, vehicle availability, and city.