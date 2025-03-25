Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2876897https://zeenews.india.com/photos/auto/from-tata-altroz-racer-to-maruti-xl6-check-5-most-affordable-cars-with-ventilated-seats-see-pics-2876897
NewsPhotosFrom Tata Altroz Racer To Maruti XL6: Check 5 Most Affordable Cars With Ventilated Seats – See Pics From Tata Altroz Racer To Maruti XL6: Check 5 Most Affordable Cars With Ventilated Seats – See Pics
photoDetails

From Tata Altroz Racer To Maruti XL6: Check 5 Most Affordable Cars With Ventilated Seats – See Pics

Most Affordable Cars With Ventilated Seats: Ventilated seats can make driving more comfortable in the summer. This feature was rare in affordable cars a decade ago, but the time has changed. Today, several models offer ventilated seats under Rs 15 lakh. Here are the 5 most budget-friendly cars in India with this feature. The prices mentioned below alongside the cars are ex-showroom and only for the variants equipped with ventilated seats.

Updated:Mar 25, 2025, 09:21 AM IST
Follow Us

Tata Altroz Racer

1/5
Tata Altroz Racer

1. Tata Altroz Racer (Rs 11 Lakh): This is India's most affordable car with ventilated seats. The top-end Tata Altroz Racer R3 comes with ventilated seats.

Follow Us

Tata Punch EV

2/5
Tata Punch EV

2. Tata Punch EV (Rs 12.84 lakh-14.44 lakh): Tata’s smallest electric SUV, the Punch EV, gets ventilated seats in the top-end Empowered+ trim.

Follow Us

Tata Nexon

3/5
Tata Nexon

3. Tata Nexon (Rs 13.30 lakh-15.60 lakh): Ventilated front seats are available in the Nexon Fearless+ PS trim. Since the Nexon CNG is also offered in this trim, it becomes the most affordable CNG car with ventilated seats.

Follow Us

Kia Syros

4/5
Kia Syros

4. Kia Syros (Rs 13.30 lakh - 17.80 lakh): The Kia Syros is the only car on this list offering ventilated seats in both rows.

Follow Us

Maruti XL6

5/5
Maruti XL6

5. Maruti XL6 (Rs 13.31 lakh - 14.71 lakh): The Maruti XL6 is the only MPV on this list with ventilated seats, available in the top Alpha+ variant.

Follow Us
Auto news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
vande bharat
Mumbai To Mangaluru In Just 12 Hours: Indian Railways Plans New Vande Bharat Service – Check Details
camera icon6
title
Guinness World Record
Beyond 5-Star Luxury: This Is World’s Largest Hotel, Has 7,351 Rooms, 36-Storey Building; Holds THIS Record
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Car Buyers' New Crush! Priced At Rs 7.52 Lakh, THIS SUV Offers 28+ Km Mileage, 360-Degree Camera, 6 Airbags & More - Outsells Creta & Punch
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Most Affordable Cars From BMW, Audi, Mercedes, Volvo & Land Rover – Check Pics & Prices
camera icon11
title
10 Best Affordable Countries to Live in the World
10 Best Affordable Countries To Live In The World- India Ranks..., Vietnam Tops The List
NEWS ON ONE CLICK