From Tata Altroz Racer To Maruti XL6: Check 5 Most Affordable Cars With Ventilated Seats – See Pics
Most Affordable Cars With Ventilated Seats: Ventilated seats can make driving more comfortable in the summer. This feature was rare in affordable cars a decade ago, but the time has changed. Today, several models offer ventilated seats under Rs 15 lakh. Here are the 5 most budget-friendly cars in India with this feature. The prices mentioned below alongside the cars are ex-showroom and only for the variants equipped with ventilated seats.
Tata Altroz Racer
1. Tata Altroz Racer (Rs 11 Lakh): This is India's most affordable car with ventilated seats. The top-end Tata Altroz Racer R3 comes with ventilated seats.
Tata Punch EV
2. Tata Punch EV (Rs 12.84 lakh-14.44 lakh): Tata’s smallest electric SUV, the Punch EV, gets ventilated seats in the top-end Empowered+ trim.
Tata Nexon
3. Tata Nexon (Rs 13.30 lakh-15.60 lakh): Ventilated front seats are available in the Nexon Fearless+ PS trim. Since the Nexon CNG is also offered in this trim, it becomes the most affordable CNG car with ventilated seats.
Kia Syros
4. Kia Syros (Rs 13.30 lakh - 17.80 lakh): The Kia Syros is the only car on this list offering ventilated seats in both rows.
Maruti XL6
5. Maruti XL6 (Rs 13.31 lakh - 14.71 lakh): The Maruti XL6 is the only MPV on this list with ventilated seats, available in the top Alpha+ variant.
