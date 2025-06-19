Game-Changer EV? 800+ Km Range, 0-80% Charge In 31 Minutes: Meet India’s Longest-Range Electric Car - It's Not Tata, Mahindra, BMW Or Audi; Priced At Rs...
India’s Longest-Range Electric Car: Mercedes-Benz has launched a special edition of the EQS luxury electric sedan in India, the EQS 580 Celebration Edition, at Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom). It is a limited-run model, and only 50 units will be available nationwide. It has the honor of being India’s longest-range electric car. Let's know more about the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 Celebration Edition.
Battery And Motor
Battery And Motor: This special EQS uses a 107.8 kWh battery pack with dual electric motors (one on each axle). The setup produces 544 bhp and 858 Nm of torque.
Range And Performance
Range And Performance: It has an all-wheel-drive system and can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds. It offers a claimed range of 817km on a single full charge.
Charging Time
Charging Time: A 7.4kW AC charger takes between 11 to 17 hours to charge the battery fully, while a 200kW DC fast charger can charge it from 0 to 80% in just 31 minutes.
Exterior
Exterior: It has an illuminated front grille, LED headlamps, 20-inch alloy wheels, and a full-width rear light bar. The car is 5,216mm long, 2,125mm wide, and 1,521mm tall, with a wheelbase of 3,210mm and a ground clearance of 124mm.
Comfort
Comfort: It comes with a rear seat comfort package, offering multi-contour seats with massage functions, lumbar support, and reclining up to 38 degrees. It gets a triple screen setup on the dashboard, and a rear-seat entertainment dual 11.6-inch rear displays as well as a 7-inch tablet. It has premium Nappa leather seats and designer seatbelt buckles.
