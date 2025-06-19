photoDetails

India’s Longest-Range Electric Car: Mercedes-Benz has launched a special edition of the EQS luxury electric sedan in India, the EQS 580 Celebration Edition, at Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom). It is a limited-run model, and only 50 units will be available nationwide. It has the honor of being India’s longest-range electric car. Let's know more about the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 Celebration Edition.