Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.35 Lakh On Tata Cars This Month - Details

Discounts On Tata Cars In April 2025: Tata Motors is offering attractive discounts on many of its cars, including Punch, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari in April. Offers are available in the form of cash discounts or exchange/scrappage bonuses. Notably, the discounts may vary from city to city and are subject to stock availability. Therefore, it’s best to check with your local dealership for exact details.

Updated:Apr 10, 2025, 05:10 PM IST
Tata Altroz Racer

1/5
Tata Altroz: Buyers can get benefits of up to Rs 1.35 lakh, including Rs 85,000 in cash discount and Rs 50,000 as an exchange or scrappage bonus.

Tata Safari

2/5
Tata Harrier & Safari: Both are available with benefits of up to Rs 75,000. This includes a Rs 50,000 cash discount and a Rs 25,000 exchange/scrappage bonus.

Tata Nexon

3/5
Tata Nexon: The Nexon has benefits of up to Rs 45,000, which includes a Rs 35,000 cash discount and Rs 10,000 exchange/scrappage bonus.

Tata Tiago

4/5
Tata Tiago, Tigor: The Tiago and Tigor, get discounts of up to Rs 35,000 and Rs 45,000, respectively.

Tata Punch

5/5
Tata Punch: Tata’s smallest SUV is available with total benefits of up to Rs 25,000 in April 2025.

