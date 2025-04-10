Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.35 Lakh On Tata Cars This Month - Details
Discounts On Tata Cars In April 2025: Tata Motors is offering attractive discounts on many of its cars, including Punch, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari in April. Offers are available in the form of cash discounts or exchange/scrappage bonuses. Notably, the discounts may vary from city to city and are subject to stock availability. Therefore, it’s best to check with your local dealership for exact details.
Tata Altroz Racer
Tata Altroz: Buyers can get benefits of up to Rs 1.35 lakh, including Rs 85,000 in cash discount and Rs 50,000 as an exchange or scrappage bonus.
Tata Safari
Tata Harrier & Safari: Both are available with benefits of up to Rs 75,000. This includes a Rs 50,000 cash discount and a Rs 25,000 exchange/scrappage bonus.
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon: The Nexon has benefits of up to Rs 45,000, which includes a Rs 35,000 cash discount and Rs 10,000 exchange/scrappage bonus.
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago, Tigor: The Tiago and Tigor, get discounts of up to Rs 35,000 and Rs 45,000, respectively.
Tata Punch
Tata Punch: Tata’s smallest SUV is available with total benefits of up to Rs 25,000 in April 2025.
