8-Seater Cars With 23+ Kmpl Mileage: The Indian car market is full of 5-seater models. There are numerous options available in almost every budget range, from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 5 crore or more. However, when it comes to 8-seater cars, that too, especially in the affordable category, your options are limited. But don't worry. We have got you covered. If you want to go beyond 5-, 6- or 7-seats without compromising on fuel efficiency, you have at least two options under Rs 30 lakh that offer 8-seater configurations with over 23 kmpl mileage. These vehicles are the Toyota Innova Hycross and Maruti Suzuki Invicto. Notably, both are the most affordable options available in the market with such offerings.