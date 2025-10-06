Get Over 5, 6 Or 7 Seats! Discover India's Cheapest 8-Seater Cars With 23+ Kmpl Mileage, 360-Degree Camera, HUGE Sunroof & More - Priced From Rs...
8-Seater Cars With 23+ Kmpl Mileage: The Indian car market is full of 5-seater models. There are numerous options available in almost every budget range, from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 5 crore or more. However, when it comes to 8-seater cars, that too, especially in the affordable category, your options are limited. But don't worry. We have got you covered. If you want to go beyond 5-, 6- or 7-seats without compromising on fuel efficiency, you have at least two options under Rs 30 lakh that offer 8-seater configurations with over 23 kmpl mileage. These vehicles are the Toyota Innova Hycross and Maruti Suzuki Invicto. Notably, both are the most affordable options available in the market with such offerings.
Toyota Innova Hycross Price
Toyota Innova Hycross: It is available for both commercial and private users, priced between Rs 18,05,800 and Rs 31,89,600. The 7- and 8-seater variants of the Hycross hybrid version start from Rs 25,90,400 and Rs 25,95,300, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.
Innova Hycross
Toyota Innova Hycross - Powertrains: The powertrain options include a 2.0L non-hybrid petrol engine paired with a CVT and a 2.0L petrol hybrid with an e-CVT. The Innova hybrid is more fuel efficient, delivering a claimed mileage of up to 23.24 kmpl.
Toyota Innova Hycross
Toyota Innova Hycross - Features: It is loaded with many modern features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, ADAS, a 360-degree camera and more.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto: It is the rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross and is now the most premium MPV in Maruti’s lineup, sitting above all other offerings. The Maruti Invicto is priced between Rs 24.97 lakh and Rs 28.70 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto - Powertrain & Features
Maruti Suzuki Invicto - Powertrain & Features: Since it is based on Hycross, Invicto also comes equipped with a 2.0L hybrid petrol engine, mated with an e-CVT. It also delivers a claimed mileage of 23.24 kmpl. Key features are a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, and more.
