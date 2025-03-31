Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway: Travel Time To Cut By 3 Hours; To Link 9 Districts – Check Routes, Expected Completion Timeline, Other Details

photoDetails

english

2879764

Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is working on several expressways across the country, one of which is the Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway. This expressway is set to significantly transform travel between Ghaziabad and Kanpur, making the journey faster and more convenient. Here are its routes, expected completion timeline, and other key details.