Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway: Travel Time To Cut By 3 Hours; To Link 9 Districts – Check Routes, Expected Completion Timeline, Other Details
Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is working on several expressways across the country, one of which is the Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway. This expressway is set to significantly transform travel between Ghaziabad and Kanpur, making the journey faster and more convenient. Here are its routes, expected completion timeline, and other key details.
The Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway is being developed under the Green Highway Policy. Spanning a total distance of 380 km, it will enhance infrastructure and connectivity across 9 districts in Uttar Pradesh. (Representative Image)
It will also reduce travel time between Ghaziabad and Kanpur by almost 3 hours. Currently, the journey takes around 8 hours, but with the new Ghaziabad-Kanpur expressway, it is expected to take about 5 hours. (Representative Image)
The Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway will pass through 9 districts, including Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Unnao and Kanpur. (Representative Image)
Media reports suggest the Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway project is likely to be completed by 2026. Initially, it will have four lanes, which later can be expanded up to six lanes, depending on the needs. (Representative Image)
Additionally, the expressway is planned to link with Jewar Airport in Noida, establishing a direct connection between Kanpur and Noida Airport. (Representative Image)
