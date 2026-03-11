Going on a car trip this summer? Don’t forget these 5 must-have items for safe and smooth journey
Car road trip essentials: Are you also planning a car trip this summer? Before you head out on your journey, you must check if your vehicle and travel essentials are properly prepared. Long drives during the summer can be exciting, but they also come with challenges such as heat, long distances, and limited facilities on highways or in remote areas. Being well prepared can make a big difference in ensuring a comfortable and stress-free trip for everyone in the car.
It is said that keeping a few important essentials in the vehicle can help drivers handle emergencies, stay comfortable, and avoid unnecessary problems during the journey. Proper planning before leaving home can make your road trip safer, smoother, and more enjoyable.
Mobile charger and power bank
Your smartphone is very important for navigation, emergency calls, and communication. Carry a car charger and a fully charged power bank. This will ensure your devices stay powered during long journeys, especially when you use GPS or travel apps continuously. (Image credit: freepik)
Basic first aid kit
A basic first aid kit is essential for road trips. It should include bandages, antiseptic cream, cotton, pain relief medicine, and basic medical supplies. With this kit, you can handle minor injuries or health issues until proper medical help is available. (Image credit: freepik)
Drinking water and supplies
Always carry enough drinking water for everyone in the car. Summer heat can quickly cause dehydration during long journeys. Keep reusable water bottles or a water container so passengers can stay hydrated, especially if you travel through remote areas. (Image credit: freepik)
Car documents
Always keep important car documents such as the driving licence, registration certificate, insurance papers, and pollution certificate. Also carry a personal ID. These documents will be required during police checks or emergencies while travelling. (Image credit: freepik)
Emergency car toolkit
An emergency toolkit can help if your vehicle faces a minor mechanical issue. Keep tools like a screwdriver, pliers, a flashlight, a tyre inflator, and jumper cables. These items can help you manage small problems until professional assistance arrives. (Image credit: freepik)
Snacks and light food
Carry healthy snacks such as fruits, biscuits, nuts, or energy bars. During long journeys, food outlets are not available everywhere. Snacks can help prevent hunger, especially for children travelling in the car. (Image credit: freepik)
Extra clothes and towels
Summer travel can be sweaty and uncomfortable, especially during long drives. Keeping extra clothes, towels, or wipes can help passengers freshen up. This is especially useful if your trip includes outdoor stops or unexpected delays. (Image credit: freepik)
Navigation and offline maps
Even though smartphones have GPS, internet signals may not work in some areas. Download offline maps before starting the trip. This will help you navigate easily without the internet and prevent getting lost in unfamiliar places. (Image credit: freepik)
