Going on road trip by car on rainy days? 7 things to keep in mind for safe journey; 5th one is ignored by many
Road trips in India: Are you also planning a car trip this monsoon? While rainy-day drives can be refreshing, they can also become risky if proper precautions are not taken. Wet roads, low visibility, and sudden waterlogging can create dangerous situations for drivers and passengers. It is said that preparing your vehicle before the journey and driving carefully during rain can significantly reduce the risk of accidents. Many drivers often overlook these things, but these simple precautions can make a big difference to road safety.
From checking the condition of the vehicle to staying prepared for emergencies, these steps can ensure a smooth and safe journey. Being alert and well prepared can make rainy season road trips safer and more enjoyable for everyone on the road.
Check tyres and brakes
Before going on a car road trip on rainy days, you must check your car’s tyres and brakes carefully. Good tyre grip prevents skidding on wet roads, while properly working brakes ensure safe stopping during sudden traffic or slippery conditions.
Use headlights properly
Always keep your headlights on while driving in rain, even during the daytime. Rain and clouds reduce visibility, making it harder for drivers to see each other. With headlights on, other vehicles can notice your car and overall road safety improves.
Drive at slow speed
Wet roads can become slippery and increase the risk of accidents. Drive slowly and maintain a steady speed during rainy weather. Avoid sudden acceleration or hard braking, as this can cause the car to lose control.
Maintain safe distance
Keep more distance than usual between your car and the vehicle ahead. Braking distance increases on wet roads, so maintaining a safe gap gives you enough time to stop safely if the vehicle in front slows down suddenly.
Avoid waterlogged roads
Try not to drive through flooded or waterlogged roads during heavy rain. Deep water can damage the engine and electrical parts of the car. It can also hide potholes or uneven roads that may cause accidents.
Keep wipers and defogger working
Another important thing to check before starting the journey is that the windshield wipers are in good condition. Wipers keep the glass clear during rain. Also use the defogger to remove fog from the windshield so you can see the road clearly.
Carry emergency items
While travelling by car during the rainy season, keep important emergency items in your car, such as a flashlight, first-aid kit, phone charger, basic tools, and drinking water. These essentials can be helpful if you face problems during the trip. (Images credit: Representative/freepik)
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