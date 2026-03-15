Going on road trip by car on rainy days? 7 things to keep in mind for safe journey; 5th one is ignored by many

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Road trips in India: Are you also planning a car trip this monsoon? While rainy-day drives can be refreshing, they can also become risky if proper precautions are not taken. Wet roads, low visibility, and sudden waterlogging can create dangerous situations for drivers and passengers. It is said that preparing your vehicle before the journey and driving carefully during rain can significantly reduce the risk of accidents. Many drivers often overlook these things, but these simple precautions can make a big difference to road safety.

From checking the condition of the vehicle to staying prepared for emergencies, these steps can ensure a smooth and safe journey. Being alert and well prepared can make rainy season road trips safer and more enjoyable for everyone on the road.