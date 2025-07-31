Grand Vitara Hybrid Vs Petrol: Save Rs 13,000+ Every Year With THIS Model
Grand Vitara Hybrid Vs Petrol: If you are confused between the Maruti Grand Vitara petrol and the Grand Vitara hybrid, you're not alone. Mileage and daily fuel costs play a huge role when picking a car. So, how much can you actually save by choosing the hybrid over the petrol version? Let’s break it down.
Claimed Mileage
Claimed Mileage: The claimed mileage of the Grand Vitara Petrol (Manual) and Grand Vitara Hybrid is 21.11 kmpl and 27.97 kmpl, respectively. That’s a difference of 6.86 kmpl.
Petrol Price
Petrol Price: Petrol is currently priced at Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi.
Running Cost
Running Cost (Per km): Let’s calculate how much it costs to drive each variant per kilometre.
Petrol: Rs 94.77 ÷ 21.11 = Rs 4.49/km
Hybrid: Rs 94.77 ÷ 27.97 = Rs 3.39/km
That’s a saving of Rs 1.10 per km with the hybrid.
Savings
Savings: Now, let’s say you drive 1,000 km a month:
Petrol variant running cost: Rs 4,490/month
Hybrid variant running cost: Rs 3,390/month
That’s a monthly saving of Rs 1,100 and an annual saving of Rs 13,200 with the hybrid.
Upfront Cost
While the hybrid clearly offers lower running costs, it’s worth noting that it comes with a higher upfront price.
Trending Photos