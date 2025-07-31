Advertisement
Grand Vitara Hybrid Vs Petrol: Save Rs 13,000+ Every Year With THIS Model
photoDetails

Grand Vitara Hybrid Vs Petrol: Save Rs 13,000+ Every Year With THIS Model

Grand Vitara Hybrid Vs Petrol: If you are confused between the Maruti Grand Vitara petrol and the Grand Vitara hybrid, you're not alone. Mileage and daily fuel costs play a huge role when picking a car. So, how much can you actually save by choosing the hybrid over the petrol version? Let’s break it down.

Updated:Jul 31, 2025, 03:14 PM IST
Claimed Mileage

1/5
Claimed Mileage

Claimed Mileage: The claimed mileage of the Grand Vitara Petrol (Manual) and Grand Vitara Hybrid is 21.11 kmpl and 27.97 kmpl, respectively. That’s a difference of 6.86 kmpl.

Petrol Price

2/5
Petrol Price

Petrol Price: Petrol is currently priced at Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi.

Running Cost

3/5
Running Cost

Running Cost (Per km): Let’s calculate how much it costs to drive each variant per kilometre.

Petrol: Rs 94.77 ÷ 21.11 = Rs 4.49/km

Hybrid: Rs 94.77 ÷ 27.97 = Rs 3.39/km

That’s a saving of Rs 1.10 per km with the hybrid.

Savings

4/5
Savings

Savings: Now, let’s say you drive 1,000 km a month:

Petrol variant running cost: Rs 4,490/month 

Hybrid variant running cost: Rs 3,390/month

That’s a monthly saving of Rs 1,100 and an annual saving of Rs 13,200 with the hybrid.

Upfront Cost

5/5
Upfront Cost

While the hybrid clearly offers lower running costs, it’s worth noting that it comes with a higher upfront price.

