Has THIS Tata SUV Lost Its CHARM? Drops Out Of April's Top 10 Best-Selling Cars

Tata Punch Sales In 2025 So Far: Launched in October 2021, the Tata Punch was an instant hit for the homegrown carmaker. With rising demand for SUV body types in the budget segment, the Punch became the best-selling SUV in 2024. However, so far in 2025, it appears to be losing its charm, having failed to maintain its top position on the sales chart. In April 2025, the Tata Punch even slipped out of the top 10 best-selling cars, falling to 11th position, with 12,496 units sold. Here are the month-wise sales figures of the Tata Punch from January 2025 to April 2025:

Updated:May 06, 2025, 12:57 PM IST
Tata Punch Sales In Jan 2025

January 2025: The Tata Punch was the 5th best-selling car, registering sales of 16,231 units - a 10% decline from 17,978 units in January 2024.

Punch Sales

February 2025: It secured the 10th position on the sales chart, with 14,559 units sold - a 21% drop compared to 18,438 units in Feb 2024.

Tata Punch Sales

March 2025: The Punch was the 3rd best-selling car, with 17,714 sold - a marginal growth of 1%, from 17,54 units in March 2024.

Punch

April 2025: Tata Motors sold 12,496 units of the Punch, but it failed to make it into the list of the top 10 best-selling cars.

Tata Punch

Tata Punch: The journey of the Tata Punch, so far in 2025, has recorded instability, indicating that it has been struggling to maintain its top position on the sales chart.

