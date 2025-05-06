photoDetails

Tata Punch Sales In 2025 So Far: Launched in October 2021, the Tata Punch was an instant hit for the homegrown carmaker. With rising demand for SUV body types in the budget segment, the Punch became the best-selling SUV in 2024. However, so far in 2025, it appears to be losing its charm, having failed to maintain its top position on the sales chart. In April 2025, the Tata Punch even slipped out of the top 10 best-selling cars, falling to 11th position, with 12,496 units sold. Here are the month-wise sales figures of the Tata Punch from January 2025 to April 2025: