How E20 Petrol Could Slowly Kill Your Car? Don't USE It Until You Read THIS - Hidden Dangers Explained
E20 Petrol: E20 petrol is a mix of 20% ethanol and 80% regular petrol. It's part of India’s plan to use cleaner fuels and reduce pollution and crude oil imports. Sounds great, right? But here’s the catch: not every car is ready for it so far. And using E20 in a car that isn’t E20 compliant or built for it can actually cause more harm than good. Let’s break it down.
Damage
Damage: Ethanol absorbs moisture easily, and that extra water can corrode metal parts inside your car’s engine and fuel system, like the tank, fuel lines, valves, injectors, and other parts. Over time, these can wear out, leak, or even fail.
Maintenance Costs
Maintenance Costs: Cars that aren’t designed for E20 might start showing problems sooner. Fuel system components may wear out faster, which means more trips to the mechanic and higher repair bills.
Mileage And Performance
Mileage And Performance: Ethanol has less energy than petrol. So, with E20, your car may deliver around 6 to 7% less mileage in some cases. And you’ll spend more on fuel in the long run. Plus, acceleration can also feel weaker.
Engine Knocking
Engine Knocking: Some cars may struggle to start, especially when it’s cold. You might notice engine knocking, rough idling, or uneven performance while driving, as ethanol burns differently from petrol.
Environment
Environment: E20 does reduce some harmful emissions like carbon monoxide and hydrocarbons, which is great. However, it also reduces mileage, which means more fuel is burnt to travel the same distance, and the emissions may come closer to petrol.
E20 Compatibility
E20 Compatibility: If you bought your car before 2023, chances are it’s only certified for E5 or E10 fuel. Cars manufactured after that -- especially newer models -- may come with E20 compatibility using special materials and a tuned engine.
Bottom Line
Bottom Line: E20 is safe only if your car is built for it. If not, it can cause wear and tear, reduce performance, and cost you more in the long run. Before you fill up with E20, check your car’s manual, look for a label near the fuel cap, or visit the manufacturer’s website to see if your model supports it. Don’t assume; it’s better to be safe than sorry.
