How Much Do You REALLY Know About Cars? Take THIS Quick 5-Question Quiz
Car Quiz: Think you know everything about cars? Maybe you can identify some of the brands from their logos, but how deep does your knowledge really go beyond that? We've put together a quick quiz with just five questions to test if you're a true expert.
CRDI
1/5
1. What does CRDI stand for?
Ans- Common Rail Direct Fuel Injection
ABS
2/5
2. What is the full form of ABS, a safety technology used in cars and bikes?
Ans- Anti-lock Braking System
Transmission System
3/5
3. Which part of the car do the clutch, Gear, Wheels, Axle, and Shaft together form?
Ans- Transmission System
air-fuel mixture
4/5
4. Which device helps to supply the air-fuel mixture to the engine?
Ans- Carburetor
Petrol engine
5/5
5. What is the second stroke in a Petrol engine?
Ans- Compression Stroke
