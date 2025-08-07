Advertisement
How Much Do You REALLY Know About Cars? Take THIS Quick 5-Question Quiz

Car Quiz: Think you know everything about cars? Maybe you can identify some of the brands from their logos, but how deep does your knowledge really go beyond that? We've put together a quick quiz with just five questions to test if you're a true expert.

Updated:Aug 07, 2025, 10:19 AM IST
CRDI

1/5
CRDI

1. What does CRDI stand for?

Ans- Common Rail Direct Fuel Injection

ABS

2/5
ABS

2. What is the full form of ABS, a safety technology used in cars and bikes?

Ans- Anti-lock Braking System

Transmission System

3/5
Transmission System

3. Which part of the car do the clutch, Gear, Wheels, Axle, and Shaft together form?

Ans- Transmission System

air-fuel mixture

4/5
air-fuel mixture

4. Which device helps to supply the air-fuel mixture to the engine?

Ans- Carburetor

Petrol engine

5/5
Petrol engine

5. What is the second stroke in a Petrol engine?

Ans- Compression Stroke

