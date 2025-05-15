How To Check If Your Car's Airbag System Is Working At Home? Simple 1-Min Process Explained
Car Airbag System: Airbags are a part of the car's Supplemental Restraint System (SRS), designed to enhance safety during accidents or emergencies. However, over time, like any other car component, the airbag system may develop faults, compromising its functioning and the passenger's safety. This article explains how to check if your car’s airbag system is working properly at home.
To check it at home, you need to pay attention to the airbag or SRS warning light/indicator on the dashboard. When the ignition is turned on, the car runs a quick self-check to determine if the airbag system is functioning properly.
Under normal conditions, the indicator comes on for a few seconds and then goes off, indicating that the system is working properly. If the indicator comes on at any other time or does not come on at all, it may suggest something is wrong with the airbags.
Also, if the SRS warning light stays on, it indicates that the airbag system may not function correctly and requires immediate attention.
In such cases, you should visit a car dealership or service center and have the system checked by professionals.
Ignoring the SRS indicator can result in serious injury or death if the airbag system fails during an accident.
