NewsPhotosHow To Deactivate Your Old FASTag Account And Get Full Refund - A Comprehensive Guide
How To Deactivate Your Old FASTag Account And Get Full Refund - A Comprehensive Guide

FASTag comes with several advantages, and the Indian government has made it mandatory for all cars and many other motor vehicles. Every car must have a valid FASTag installed on the windshield. But what if you sell your car? In that case, you’ll need to deactivate your FASTag account. Here's a simple guide on how to deactivate your old FASTag and get a full refund.

Updated:May 29, 2025, 05:42 PM IST
Website: Go to the issuer bank and/or sub-issuer website and log in using your FASTag account credentials.

Close Account: Look for the ‘Close Account’ option, which you will find either in the ‘Account Management’ section or the ‘Settings’ menu.

Details: Enter the required details like your FASTag ID and submit your request to initiate the account closure process.

Confirmation: You will be notified via SMS or email that your request has been received and is being processed.

Refund: If you are eligible for a refund, it will either be processed automatically into your linked bank account, or you may need to fill out a refund form available on the website.

Additionally, the FASTag account closure process can also be initiated by calling the issuer bank’s and/or sub-issuer’s customer care or toll-free number.

