How To Get BH Series Number Plate For Your Car: Check Eligibility, Benefits, Fees, Documents, And Application Process

3 / 5

How To Apply For BH Series Number Plate: There are two options to process BH series number plate: Apply yourself on MoRTH's Vahan portal or get help from your car dealership. It is recommended to seek assistance from your car dealership.

-- The dealership will fill out Form 20 on your behalf. Private employees will need to submit Form 60 (Working Certificate) along with an official employee ID.

-- The "BH" series needs to be selected during the application. Pay the required fees and motor vehicle tax online.

-- The RTO verifies eligibility and approves the application. Once approved, you will receive your BH series number plate.