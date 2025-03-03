How To Get BH Series Number Plate For Your Car: Check Eligibility, Benefits, Fees, Documents, And Application Process
How To Apply For BH Series Number Plate - Eligibility, Benefits, Fees, And Documents: While regular car number plates start with a state code like UP (Uttar Pradesh), DL (Delhi), or MH (Maharashtra), the BH series number plates begin with digits that represent the year of registration, followed by "BH," which stands for Bharat. The BH series number plate system was launched in 2021 to ease interstate travel for vehicle owners. It is designed for those who move frequently between states for longer durations. Cars with BH series number plates can be driven in any state of the country without the need for re-registration. It is ideal for individuals who have transferable jobs. So, if you want a BH series number plate for your car, here are its eligibility, benefits, application process, required documents, and fees:
BH Series Number Plate Eligibility
BH Series Number Plate Eligibility: As it is aimed at individuals in jobs that require frequent transfers, the following people are eligible for the BH series number plate: state and central government employees, defense personnel, bank employees, and private sector employees working in companies with offices in over 4 states or UTs (union territories). Moreover, the BH number plate can be opted for private vehicles only, it is not available for commercial vehicles.
BH Series Number Plate Benefits
BH Series Number Plate Benefits: According to the rules, a car registered in one state can be driven in another state without reregistration only for 12 months. Beyond this duration, the car needs to be registered in the respective state.
However, the BH series number plate eliminates the need for re-registration and allows the vehicle to be used nationwide. It saves time, paperwork, and effort, when relocating to another state. Additionally, the road tax is paid in installments, reducing the financial burden.
How To Apply For BH Series Number Plate
How To Apply For BH Series Number Plate: There are two options to process BH series number plate: Apply yourself on MoRTH's Vahan portal or get help from your car dealership. It is recommended to seek assistance from your car dealership.
-- The dealership will fill out Form 20 on your behalf. Private employees will need to submit Form 60 (Working Certificate) along with an official employee ID.
-- The "BH" series needs to be selected during the application. Pay the required fees and motor vehicle tax online.
-- The RTO verifies eligibility and approves the application. Once approved, you will receive your BH series number plate.
BH Series Number Plate's Required Documents
BH Series Number Plate's Required Documents: The following documents of the individual, in whose name the vehicle is being registered, are required:
-- PAN card -- Aadhaar card -- official ID card -- Form 60
BH Series Number Plate Road Tax/Fees
BH Series Number Plate Road Tax/Fees: Road tax is paid in installments every two years (or in multiples of two), rather than as a lump sum for 15 years. After 14 years, it is paid for the one year. Additionally, registration fees vary by state, generally ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 (including hypothecation and number plate charges).
