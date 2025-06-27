How To Get Digital Driving License: Eligibility, Benefits And More
Digital Driving License: Have you ever heard of the digital driving license? Probably not - because it’s not a substitute for the physical license, but rather a digital copy that can be stored on your phone. This digital version is equally valid as the traditional physical license and can be used as official proof when required. You can access your digital driving license through the DigiLocker mobile app.
Eligibility
Eligibility: Anyone who has a valid physical driving license issued by the government is eligible to download and use a digital driving license.
Benefits
Benefits: With this, you don’t need to carry the physical license all the time. It reduces the risk of losing your physical license or someone misusing it. Here's how you can get your digital driving license.
DigiLocker
Download the DigiLocker mobile app and log in to it.
Driving Licence
Search for a driving license under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
Get Document
Enter your driving license number and tap "get document".
Digital Driving License
Now, the digital version of your license will be visible on the screen.
