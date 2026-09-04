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How to get the best car insurance premium? Simple steps explained
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 07:29 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 07:29 PM IST
Car insurance can feel confusing, but it doesn't have to be. Most people just renew their policy every year without checking if they're paying too much. A few small changes can bring your premium down without cutting the cover you actually need. You don't need to be an expert to do this. You just need to know what to look for, and where to spend a little extra time before you sign up.
Car insurance can feel confusing, but it doesn't have to be. Most people just renew their policy every year without checking if they're paying too much. A few small changes can bring your premium down without cutting the cover you actually need. You don't need to be an expert to do this. You just need to know what to look for, and where to spend a little extra time before you sign up.