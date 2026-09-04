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How to get the best car insurance premium? Simple steps explained

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 07:29 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 07:29 PM IST
Car insurance can feel confusing, but it doesn't have to be. Most people just renew their policy every year without checking if they're paying too much. A few small changes can bring your premium down without cutting the cover you actually need. You don't need to be an expert to do this. You just need to know what to look for, and where to spend a little extra time before you sign up.

Car insurance can feel confusing, but it doesn't have to be. Most people just renew their policy every year without checking if they're paying too much. A few small changes can bring your premium down without cutting the cover you actually need. You don't need to be an expert to do this. You just need to know what to look for, and where to spend a little extra time before you sign up.

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How to get the best car insurance premium

First, compare policies before you renew. Insurance websites let you check prices from different companies in minutes. Don't just pick the first quote you see.

How to get the best car insurance premium2/5

How to get the best car insurance premium

Second, choose your Insured Declared Value carefully. A lower IDV means a lower premium, but it also means a smaller payout if your car gets stolen or totalled. Pick a value close to your car's real worth, not the lowest number possible.

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How to get the best car insurance premium

Third, build your No Claim Bonus. If you don't make small claims, your premium drops every renewal. Sometimes it's cheaper to pay for minor repairs yourself and keep your NCB intact.

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How to get the best car insurance premium

Fourth, install anti-theft devices. Many insurers offer discounts if your car has an approved alarm or tracking system.

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How to get the best car insurance premium

Fifth, skip add-ons you don't need. Zero depreciation cover and roadside assistance are useful, but only pay for what actually fits your situation.

Last, keep your driving record clean. Fewer claims and fewer traffic violations mean insurers see you as lower risk, and price you accordingly.

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