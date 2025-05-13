How To Identify Real And Fake Helmets: Check Out Simple Tricks To Avoid Sellers' Trap
Real Vs Fake Helmets: In India, wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler is mandatory. It is essential for riders' safety; thus, the Indian government has made it compulsory for riders and pillion passengers to wear helmets. However, one must not compromise on quality - a fake helmet may save you from challans, but it may not offer protection in case of an accident. Therefore, it is recommended to use a genuine helmet. In this article, you will learn how to identify real and fake helmets.
ISI Mark
ISI Mark: In India, the ISI mark is a key indicator of a genuine helmet. Fake helmets either do not have it or display a poorly printed and removable one.
Helmet Weight
Helmet Weight: Genuine helmets tend to be heavier due to the use of strong, durable materials, while fake helmets often feel unusually light.
Build Quality
Build Quality: Genuine helmets have a sturdy design, with firm straps and well-cushioned interiors. Fake helmets are often of poor quality.
Pricing
Pricing: As we all know, quality comes at a cost. Genuine helmets are typically more expensive due to the safety standards they meet.
Authorized Dealers
Authorized Dealers: To avoid ending up with a fake helmet, always buy one from certified dealers or reputed outlets. Also, check the helmet on all parameters discussed here to prevent the seller from cheating you.
