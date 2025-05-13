How To Identify Real And Fake Helmets: Check Out Simple Tricks To Avoid Sellers' Trap

photoDetails

Real Vs Fake Helmets: In India, wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler is mandatory. It is essential for riders' safety; thus, the Indian government has made it compulsory for riders and pillion passengers to wear helmets. However, one must not compromise on quality - a fake helmet may save you from challans, but it may not offer protection in case of an accident. Therefore, it is recommended to use a genuine helmet. In this article, you will learn how to identify real and fake helmets.