How to increase your car’s mileage? Here are 7 simple ways to boost fuel efficiency
How to increase your car’s mileage: Mileage is one of the main factors every commuter considers while travelling, but many fail to extract the best mileage from their car. Here are some small driving habits that can make a big difference. Simple steps like driving smoothly, avoiding sudden acceleration, and maintaining a steady speed can reduce fuel consumption. Also, keep your tyres properly inflated and remove unnecessary weight from the car to improve efficiency.
Regular servicing plays an important role, as a well-maintained engine uses less fuel. Using the right gear at the right time and avoiding excessive idling can further save fuel. Planning your trips smartly by combining them and avoiding heavy traffic can also help. By following these easy tips, you can improve mileage and save money on fuel in the long run.
Drive smoothly
One of the easiest ways to improve your car’s mileage is by driving smoothly. Avoid sudden acceleration and hard braking. Maintain a steady speed, especially on highways. Smooth driving reduces fuel consumption and puts less stress on the engine, which helps save fuel over time.
Keep your tyres properly inflated
Under-inflated tyres increase rolling resistance, forcing the engine to work harder and burn more fuel. Always check tyre pressure regularly and keep it at the recommended level. Properly inflated tyres not only improve mileage but also enhance safety and tyre life.
Avoid unnecessary weight in the car
Carrying extra weight can reduce fuel efficiency. Remove heavy items from the boot if they are not needed. The more weight your car carries, the more fuel it consumes. Keeping your car light can make a noticeable difference in mileage.
Service your car regularly
Regular servicing keeps your engine in good condition. Clean air filters, fresh engine oil, and well-maintained components help the car run efficiently. A poorly maintained car consumes more fuel, so timely servicing is essential for better mileage.
Use right gear at right time
Driving in the correct gear plays a key role in fuel efficiency. Avoid revving the engine too much in lower gears. Shift gears smoothly and at the right time to maintain optimal engine performance and reduce fuel consumption.
Limit idling and switch off when not needed
Keeping your car idle for long periods wastes fuel. If you are waiting for more than a minute, it is better to switch off the engine. Modern cars use very little fuel to restart, making this a smart habit to improve mileage.
Plan your trips smartly
Frequent short trips in heavy traffic can reduce mileage. Try to cover multiple stops in one trip and avoid peak traffic hours when possible. Plan your route in advance, as it reduces fuel usage and saves both time and money. (Images credit: freepik)
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