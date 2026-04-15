How to increase your car’s mileage? Here are 7 simple ways to boost fuel efficiency

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How to increase your car’s mileage: Mileage is one of the main factors every commuter considers while travelling, but many fail to extract the best mileage from their car. Here are some small driving habits that can make a big difference. Simple steps like driving smoothly, avoiding sudden acceleration, and maintaining a steady speed can reduce fuel consumption. Also, keep your tyres properly inflated and remove unnecessary weight from the car to improve efficiency.

Regular servicing plays an important role, as a well-maintained engine uses less fuel. Using the right gear at the right time and avoiding excessive idling can further save fuel. Planning your trips smartly by combining them and avoiding heavy traffic can also help. By following these easy tips, you can improve mileage and save money on fuel in the long run.