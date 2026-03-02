Advertisement
How to protect your car paint from Holi colours: Easy tips EXPLAINED

Car paint protection from Holi colours: Holi is fun, colourful and full of excitement. But those bright colours can be harsh on your car's paint. Many colours contain chemicals and synthetic dyes. They can leave stains, dull the shine and even damage the clear coat if not cleaned quickly. If your car is parked outside during Holi celebrations, it is more exposed to colour splashes, water balloons and sticky powders. A little preparation can save you from costly repainting later.

Updated:Mar 02, 2026, 03:36 PM IST
wax or paint sealant

First, apply a good-quality wax or paint sealant before Holi. It creates a protective layer on the paint. Colours will not stick easily and cleaning becomes simpler.

Safe parking

If possible, park your car in a covered area or inside a garage. Even a basic car cover helps. It blocks direct contact with colours and prevents water stains.

 

Avoid dry wiping

Avoid dry wiping if colour falls on the car. Dry rubbing can create scratches. Instead, gently rinse the car with plain water first. This loosens the colour particles safely.

Use car shampoo

Use a mild car shampoo to wash the surface. Do not use harsh detergents or household cleaners. They can strip off the protective layer and harm the paint.

Clean ASAP

Clean the car as soon as possible after Holi. The longer colours stay, the harder they become to remove. With these simple steps, you can enjoy Holi stress-free and keep your car’s paint shining like new. (Pics credit- Grok AI)

