/How to protect your car's paint: Simple tips every car owner should follow

Your car's paint does much more than make it look good. It also protects the metal body from rust, moisture and other environmental damage. However, constant exposure to sunlight, dust, bird droppings and pollution can slowly damage the paint. The good news is that a few simple habits can help keep your car looking new for years.
Your car's paint does much more than make it look good. It also protects the metal body from rust, moisture and other environmental damage. However, constant exposure to sunlight, dust, bird droppings and pollution can slowly damage the paint. The good news is that a few simple habits can help keep your car looking new for years.
Wash Your Car Regularly: Dust, mud and road grime can slowly eat into the paint if left unattended. Wash your car at least once every one or two weeks. Use a pH-neutral car shampoo instead of household detergents, as regular soaps can strip away the protective coating.
Avoid Parking Under Direct Sunlight: Long exposure to harsh sunlight can fade your car's paint over time. Whenever possible, park in a covered area or use a car cover. This is especially important during Indian summers when temperatures can get extremely high.
Remove Bird Droppings Immediately: Bird droppings, tree sap and insect remains are acidic. If left on the surface for too long, they can permanently damage the paint. Clean them off as soon as possible using a soft microfiber cloth.
Apply Wax Or Paint Protection: Applying a coat of wax every few months creates a protective layer over the paint. Many owners also opt for ceramic coating or paint protection film for added protection against scratches and UV rays.
Use The Right Cleaning Accessories: Avoid using rough cloths or dirty sponges. Always use clean microfiber towels while washing and drying the car. This helps prevent swirl marks and minor scratches.