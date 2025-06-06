Advertisement
NewsPhotosHyundai's Nightmare Continues: THIS Indian Company Beats South Korean Carmaker Again - It's Not Tata...
Hyundai's Nightmare Continues: THIS Indian Company Beats South Korean Carmaker Again - It's Not Tata...

Five Best-Selling Cars Companies In India In May 2025: South Korean carmaker Hyundai used to be the second-highest-selling car company in India. Indian carmakers like Tata and Mahindra have made things tough for Hyundai in the Indian market in recent times. In April, Mahindra took the second spot while Tata came third. Both companies overtook Hyundai in sales, pushing it down to fourth place. In the past month of May 2025, Hyundai climbed to third place, but Mahindra continues to hold firmly onto the second position. Maruti Suzuki remains at the top. 

Updated:Jun 06, 2025, 05:14 PM IST
1/6
Let's have a look at the sales numbers of the top 5 best-selling car companies in India.

2/6
1. Maruti Suzuki: A total of 1,35,962 units were sold by Maruti in May 2025, marking a 5.6% decline from 1,44,002 units in May 2024.

3/6
2. Mahindra: It sold 52,431 units in May 2025, registering a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 21.3% from 43,218 units in May 2024.

4/6
3. Hyundai: It registered a total sales of 43,861 units in May 2025, a decline of 10.8% compared to the 49,151 units sold in May 2024.

5/6
4. Tata Motors: It sold 41,557 units in May 2025, an 11% drop compared to 46,700 units in May 2024.

6/6
5. Toyota: It saw a 22.2% rise in sales, from 23,959 units in May 2024 to 29,280 units in May 2025.

Auto news
