Five Best-Selling Cars Companies In India In May 2025: South Korean carmaker Hyundai used to be the second-highest-selling car company in India. Indian carmakers like Tata and Mahindra have made things tough for Hyundai in the Indian market in recent times. In April, Mahindra took the second spot while Tata came third. Both companies overtook Hyundai in sales, pushing it down to fourth place. In the past month of May 2025, Hyundai climbed to third place, but Mahindra continues to hold firmly onto the second position. Maruti Suzuki remains at the top.